If the press were honest, they'd report how extreme the Democrats' position is on abortion

Democrats have sought, and failed, 51-49, to pass a bill which would have made abortions legal nationwide up until the day of birth. That puts them in the same company as China, North Korea, and Canada.

According to Fox News:

Vice President Kamala Harris presided over the vote on the Women’s Health Protection Act. It needed 60 votes to advance, but died in a 51 to 49 tally with West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin joining with all 50 Republicans in voting no. President Biden immediately condemned Republicans for blocking the abortion rights legislation at a time when "women’s constitutional rights are under unprecedented attack." He called on voters to elect more Democrats in November, so the legislation can get passed next year.

That's some company to be in, given that it's mostly the craziest totalitarian regimes with no regard for human life who allow abortion up until the day of birth.

Most countries in fact have stringent limits on abortions. France and Germany limit them to the first twelve weeks, with some exceptions. Democrats want abortions to happen up to birth or around 40 weeks.

They are clearly the extremists.

Here's Politifact, of all sources:

"There are only four countries in the world that have -- that legalize abortion after five months -- China, North Korea, Canada and the U.S,"

We are continually told that Democrats are the empathetic party. Is there anything moral or empathetic about a party that refuses to give medical care to a newborn baby, accidentally born, in an abortion mill? Because that's what frequently happens.

Just read this, written by former Rep. Ron Paul, years ago, as to what he saw going on in hospitals doing abortions:

Dr. Ron Paul on abortion: pic.twitter.com/GthoLezy6Z — Natalie F Danelishen (@Chesschick01) May 3, 2022

If a woman, outside an abortion facility, gives birth and decides she doesn't want the baby, and rather than give it up for adoption, or take it to a fire station or whatever the law provides, instead lets the baby die, she would be charged with murder as everyone recognizes that the baby is a human being with constitutional rights. But under the current abortion logic of today, if a doctor, mother, and/or abortion provider lets a baby die gasping in an abortion mill, it is called "reproductive choice."

The media and other Democrats should stop pretending they are the party of science and that they believe in equal treatment under the law. They should also stop the talking points that they are empathetic, and Republicans don't care.

Democrats in Congress failing to allow a vote on the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act, for one:

Our government’s most sacred duty is to safeguard the right to life for all Americans, including the most vulnerable. That’s why pro-life leaders in Congress are demanding a vote on the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act to ensure that every newborn receives equal care, no matter the circumstances of their birth.

The media and other Democrats continually site polls that say people oppose overturning Roe V. Wade yet they rarely if ever site polls that say a much bigger majority oppose late term abortions because facts don't matter when extremists are pushing their agenda.

A survey conducted by You.gov with the pro-life group Americans United for Life found that 66 percent of U.S. adults who identify as pro-choice opposed third-trimester abortions, and 68 percent oppose abortions the day before a baby is born. As expected, the opposition was stronger among all adults surveyed: 79 percent rejected late-term abortion, and 80 percent opposed day-before-birth abortion.

Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel, a health advisor to President Obama and then-Vice President Biden says that at age 75 people have lived long enough and should not take anything to prolong your life, including vaccines.

Why would anyone trust Democrats to oversee their health care when they won't even support health care for the most vulnerable, newborn babies, and the elderly.

Isn't it idiotic when Democrats claim that any limits on abortion harm the economy while they claim that unlimited illegal immigration helps the economy?

It appears that most of the media, Biden and other Democrats have joined the extremist Ultra MAPA part: Make America Poor Again. Every solution of the Democrats seeks to transfer more power, money, and freedom from the people and give it to the powerful, greedy, government. They seek to destroy the fossil fuel industry which gives the people reasonably priced energy and makes the country thrive. They want to take away choice on health care. They strive to make more people dependent on the government instead of striving to give people the opportunity to move up the economic ladder.

I am a proud member of the middle of the road, common sense Ultra MAGA party. There is nothing extremist about wanting smaller government, fewer regulations, lower taxes, career criminals behind bars, secure borders, freedom of choice on health care, parental rights in schools, people using facilities that match their body parts, and capitalism.

The choice of who to vote for gets easier every day. Basic advice: Do not vote for who the WaPo, NYT, and most major news outlets support. They are for the leftist extremists who are set out to remake, and destroy, America

Let's go Brandon!

Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License