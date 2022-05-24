A Naval board challenges Biden’s vaccine mandate

Even though the American military’s fighting force is made up almost entirely of healthy people under sixty who are not very vulnerable to COVID, and even though the experimental vaccine has proven to be not only useless but often dangerous to young people (especially men), Biden has insisted that everyone in the military must be vaccinated. As a result, people who are opposed to COVID vaccinations for whatever reason have been forced out of serving their nation. That may be changing, though, because a Navy administrative separation board voted 3-0 to retain an officer who refused to get vaccinated.

Just The News has the story:

In a stinging rebuke to the Pentagon, a Navy administrative separation board voted unanimously to retain an officer who refused to comply with the military’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Navy Lt. Billy Moseley, who has been an officer for 22 years, could have chosen to retire from the military when he was ordered to receive the COVID vaccine. He also could have submitted a Religious Accommodation Request, since he objected to the vaccine for religious reasons. Risking his retirement, Moseley chose instead to take his case to the administrative separation board after learning “that the Navy and the other services intended to implement a blanket denial policy,” according to a press release from his attorney, R. Davis Younts.

Image: The Pentagon. Public domain.

Younts’s technical argument is one that other people who have been forcibly separated from the military (or, like recent Air Force Academy grads, been denied commissions) should consider:

Younts argued at the board hearing that the mandate for the experimental COVID vaccines was not a lawful order since the military has not made fully FDA-approved versions of the vaccines available to military members. The military defense attorney told Just the News that the attorneys for the Navy agreed with him that there are no FDA-approved vaccines available, only interchangeable vaccines. Younts added that if there are no FDA-approved vaccines available, then the president would have to authorize the experimental shots that are currently available, which hasn’t happened.

What we’ve learned from COVID is that the Democrats took a flu that is most deadly to people who are elderly or have otherwise compromised immune systems, and used it as a cudgel to initiate vast societal changes. They destroyed the middle class, struck neurotic terror into a generation of young people, conditioned Americans to cower at home, forced experimental drugs on people, and weeded out of the military those people who are more likely to be conservative or independent thinkers. And of course, Democrats used COVID most effectively to destroy an economy and an American president.

However, with Biden’s popularity in the gutter (and imagine how much lower it would be with an honest media), people and institutions that had previously been cowed or willing to go with the flow, are no longer doing so. Just as parents, skateboarders, and comedians are unwilling to accept transgender madness, it seems that the more courageous officers in the Navy are finally ready to refuse to abide by vaccination mandates. Trends matter and, as people see that the Democrats no longer have a tailwind but are, instead, stuck in a fetid whirlpool with no way out but down, they will increasingly begin to oppose social and political dictates that are dangerous and stupid.