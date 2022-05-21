Yet another worm is turning, this time in the skateboarding world

A man who calls himself “Lillian Gallagher” was allowed to compete as a woman in the Red Bull Cornerstone Contest, which is a skateboarding contest with big cash prizes. When he won, he got the top step on the podium and $5,000. The woman who actually won the contest was told she came in second and received only $2,750. Outraged by the unfairness of being forced to compete against a mentally ill cheater, she protested the decision to let a man compete, only to be stonewalled. So now, bravely, she’s speaking out.

The genuine woman who came in second place is Taylor Silverman. The events she describes took place last fall. Clearly, the matter has been niggling away at her since then, especially since Red Bull, which sponsors the competition, stonewalled her. Therefore, she took to Instagram to complain. Sullivan’s efforts to challenge the decision to force her and the other women to compete against a biological man began with a letter she sent to Red Bull after the competition:

Contest Concern Hi Erich, Hope all is well with you. I am reaching out in hopes of being directed to the right person to express my concerns about what occurred at the Redbull Cornerstone contest with the transgender competitor in the women's division. Perhaps that is you. If not, hopefully you can put me in contact with the correct person. A biological man with a clear advantage won the women's division, best trick, and also won multiple qualifiers. This took away the opportunity that was meant for women to place and earn money. What happened was unfair and at the time I was too uncomfortable to speak up. I understand that in todays society even some women think this is acceptable, but I believe in doing the right thing even if it's not the popular thing. I now realize it's really important for me to speak up and I'd like to schedule a time to talk.

Red Bull completely ignored the message, so Silverman explained to the public at large (while also tagging Candace Owens and Ben Shapiro) what had happened and why she is angry at the situation generally and at Red Bull specifically:

My name is Taylor Silverman. I am a female athlete. I have been skateboarding for eleven years and competing for several years. I have been in three different contests with trans women, two of which I placed second. At the last contest series I did for Redbull, I placed second. The trans competitor who won took $1000 dollars in qualifiers, $3000 in finals, and $1000 in best trick. This totaled to $5000 of the prize money meant for the female athletes. I took $1000 in qualifiers and $1750 for second place, so $2750 in total. The girl who took third received $750. The girl who deserved $1000 for best trick took nothing along with whoever would have placed third. I deserved to place first, be acknowledged for my win, and get paid. I reached out to Redbull and was ignored. I am sick of being bullied into silence.

As one would expect, those who are so-called “transgenders” (a made-up identity to cover for a mental illness) heaped incredible abuse on Silverman for her completely logical claim that men and women should not compete against each other in physical contests. Here are three of the more polite aggressive attacks:

“fullmelvinjacket: your post is bad and you should feel bad”

“aids_as_memes” Sounds like you should get better at skating 🤣”

“sauvageyawinonh: Trans women fight for their lives. TERFS fight for money.” (TERFS is another fake term, referring to alleged “trans-exclusionary radical feminists,” aka normal women.)

We expect that from the delusional people and their political allies.

What was more impressive was the outpouring of support Silverman got. Her Instagram post has garnered almost 23,000 likes. People have praised Silverman’s courage in standing up to the bullying from the left and in speaking out for reality over vicious fantasy. What’s important is that it doesn’t matter how good a skater Silverman is compared to the transgender skater or the other women. The only thing that matters is that a man is not a woman and should not be allowed to compete as such.

This is just one woman in a huge cultural war but every time someone speaks up, others gain courage. That’s how humans operate. Very few are willing to stand alone; most need, if not a leader, at least the sense that they’re not going to be left exposed and vulnerable.

When you add to this Florida’s aggressive attacks against cultural and political leftism, Netflix’s walking back from its woke attitude, and people swarming school boards (and standing for election to those boards) because they’re angry about everything from Critical Race Theory to “gender identity,” we’re seeing hopeful signs that the worst of the woke assault on western society may have peaked in America. Each of us, though, is responsible for speaking up, softly, loudly, strongly, wittily, whatever is our style...it doesn’t matter as long as we swell the chorus.