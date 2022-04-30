Why Biden pursues politically suicidal policies

The politically insane plan to divert resources away from the Veterans Administration to care for illegal immigrants is only the latest example of the unpopular policies that have driven Biden’s approval ratings into the toilet.

But it’s not insane if the end game is to “fundamentally transform” the country in such a way that it can’t be reversed, and politics will no longer play the same role.

Once geopolitical alliances and relationships have been altered as they’re being since Obama’s first term and now on steroids;

Once 4 years of an open border with possible 6-10 million illegal immigrants flood in and alter demographics and domestic policy including drugs, crime, welfare, education, housing, and of course voting;

Once you destroy every major institution from academia and the media to the Democrat party and executive branch departments like State, DHS, IRS, DOJ, etc., not to mention the military…

You can’t just reverse it.

So perhaps the end game, after Obama (and his handlers) realized that 8 years of slow change was the wrong method, is 4 years on steroids while gutting every constitutional protection that’s kept us the greatest civilization in the history of the world.

Of course, this could only be accomplished with the past several decades of the left’s infiltration, indoctrination, and money directed at all of this.

I’m not generally a conspiracy theorist and hate them but there’s no logical explanation for what we’re seeing from a political standpoint. It seems far more nefarious.

