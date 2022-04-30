Mayorkas reveals insane plan to divert VA resources from health care for veterans to serve illegals at the border

In addition to being an immoral betrayal of our pledge to care for those who served us in uniform and politically insane, this diversion if resources would be unnecessary if Biden fulfilled his oath of office and enforced the law. Spencer Brown reports in Townhall:

During his recent testimony before Congress, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas informed lawmakers that the Biden administration was considering diverting resources from the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to deal with Biden's border debacle. This includes not just funding but also VA nurses and doctors who are tasked with caring for America's veterans, and who may now be sent to care for illegal immigrants. (snip)

[Iowa Senator Joni] Ernst previously sent a letter with Senator John Boozman (R-AR) to President Biden further explaining Republicans' opposition to the idea that VA personnel would be shifted to address "the inevitable escalation of the border crisis" if Title 42 is lifted:

The VA is currently experiencing major staffing shortages and high workforce turnover rates. The deployment of VA personnel in a ‘Fourth Mission’ capacity will impact veterans' ability to receive timely care from the VA and should not be a consideration while developing your Administration's plan as a result of the failure to implement and maintain commonsense border security policies.

[...]

As you know, the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) reported over 1.6 million border encounters in the Fiscal Year 2021, which is the highest annual total on record. The Title 42 Order has been used over one million times and has been essential for CBP to deny entry to illegal immigrants. Reports indicate that your Administration is aware of the inevitable surge of illegal immigrants once this authority ends…There is bipartisan support in the Senate requesting a detailed plan be made available before revoking this authority. These plans should absolutely not include using the VA's "Fourth Mission."