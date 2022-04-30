Elon Musk had a magical response to AOC’s rant against him

On Thursday, Musk charmed conservatives when he posted on Twitter a visual representation of Ronald Reagan’s claim that he didn’t leave the Democrat party, the Democrat party left him. On Friday, Musk continued the charm offensive with a marvelous riposte to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez who had taken to Twitter to launch a nasty rant about him. He is a reminder of why free speech, especially exercised with a degree of wit that’s rare nowadays, is so important for a country’s political health.

Ronald Reagan was an FDR Democrat in the 1930s, supported Helen Gahagan Douglas when she ran against Nixon for the Senate in 1950, and tried to get Eisenhower to run as a Democrat in 1952. However, by the end of the 1950s, when the Soviet Union’s efforts within the Democrat party were beginning to show, Reagan decided he was done with the party. It wasn’t that his values had changed, he explained, it was that the party had: “I didn’t leave the Democratic Party. The party left. Me.”

It turns out that Elon Musk feels the same way:

Mind you, Musk is no fan of the far-right either:

But I’m no fan of the far right either.



Let’s have less hate and more love. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 29, 2022

It's just that, as the cartoon shows, the left has moved further left while most on the right are pretty much in the same normal place they’ve been for a long time (although they’ve moved left too on issues such as gay marriage). And that’s not just me saying it. The Pew Research Center issued a report five years ago entitled “The Partisan Divide on Political Values Grows Even Wider: Sharp shifts among Democrats on aid to needy, race, immigration.” Since then, gender madness has exploded, Biden has erased the Southern border, and the Democrats’ racial obsessions have been BLM’d into the stratosphere.

AOC, the self-avowed Democratic Socialist who offers political philosophy and complaints about being objectified in Congress while putting on eye makeup in her many videos, doesn’t like billionaires. Oh, pardon me. She’s fine with the radical leftist billionaires paying to “fundamentally change America.” It’s the slightly more conservative billionaires, the ones who believe in individual liberty and the Constitution, who enrage and frighten her. And being AOC, she’s not shy about showing it:

Tired of having to collectively stress about what explosion of hate crimes is happening bc some billionaire with an ego problem unilaterally controls a massive communication platform and skews it because Tucker Carlson or Peter Thiel took him to dinner and made him feel special — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 29, 2022

Elon Musk, remembering how AOC insisted that conservatives who challenged her politics were actually sexually obsessed with her, responded appropriately:

Stop hitting on me, I’m really shy ☺️ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 29, 2022

What a perfect putdown. Sure, it’s a bit less elegant than something Winston Churchill would have said (although Churchill did make at least one vulgar toilet joke), but it’s still a wonderful way to expose AOC’s vapidity, stupidity, and self-obsession.

I’ve always subscribed to the great man theory of history, which is one of the reasons that the Marxism in the history classes I took at UC Berkeley never stuck with me. I also recognize, though, that the great men who make history are flawed, often seriously so. That means that, while I’m very happy with what Elon Musk is doing now and, indeed, think Tucker Carlson is correct when he says Musk might be the one thing that saves our constitutional experiment from total collapse, I haven’t forgotten that Musk is a very quixotic man and, frankly, there’s no telling what he’ll do.