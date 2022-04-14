Sacrificing childhood innocence for the sake of delusional adults?

There is a campaign underway in the public school system (among other places), one which seeks to ravage childhood innocence through sexualization. For years these operatives flew under the radar, but now in the wake of Florida’s anti-grooming law, protective parents and rational adults are asleep at the wheel no more. From an article discussing the pedophilic problem in government-run schools:

The hysteria of the law's opponents has served notice on the public that an active movement exists in schools and the media to indoctrinate the young in the notion that one's sex is a matter of preference, not biology, and even to facilitate homosexuality and transgenderism in pre-pubescent children.

Skye Tooley, a “transgender” and “non-binary” elementary school teacher who refers to herself as a “social justice educator” addresses the parent’s rights bill in Florida, and said:

Hi, I’m a queer teacher, and I 1000 percent do not support this bill. And yes, I do know what’s in it. The bill in itself is just another way to stigmatize the LGBTQ+ community. Kids as young as three and four are actually aware of their gender identity, even if they don’t have the language for it…. To say that pre-K through third grade are not ready for such topics is actually internalized homophobia and transphobia. They are very much ready for these topics, and are way more accepting that adults when it comes to discussing these topics. We can talk about gender, gender assumptions, pronouns, all the things. And, it is child-development-appropriate, and age-appropriate.

In another video posted to her social media, Skye asserts it’s “embarrassing” for a parent to pick a child’s “gender,” because the child should be choosing it themselves.

Skye, and others like her, exhibit a shameless and intentional effort to defile the minds of innocent children in their custody, all for the sake of pacifying their warped delusions. They are emotional terrorists, allowing themselves to be ruled by “some common impulse of passion, or of interest, adverse to the rights of other citizens or to the permanent aggregate interests of the community”; for children and communities certainly have the natural right to be protected from these sexual and predatory degenerates.

At the altar of sexual deviancy, adults are laying down children as an offering.