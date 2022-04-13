Yes, government schools have a huge pedophile problem

National awareness of the grooming problem in public school classrooms is rising, thanks to the campaign opposing Florida’s law prohibiting sexualizing the youngest students in grades K – 3. The hysteria of the law’s opponents has served notice on the public that an active movement exists in schools and the media to indoctrinate the young in the notion that one’s sex is a matter of preference, not biology, and even to facilitate homosexuality and transgenderism in pre-pubescent children. Helping public awareness rise is the number of online videos, especially on Tik Tok, where public school teachers proclaim their goals. Two examples collected today by Libs of Tik Tok:

“Diversity is my favorite thing to teach” says non-binary preschool teacher who also makes 4 year olds pick a pronoun pin every day to wear pic.twitter.com/6IRmh4v8Co — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) April 12, 2022

“You can make up something totally new if you want.” They are now using “gride” and “broom” for non-binary people getting married. They keep making up new words pic.twitter.com/38goqxwGVb — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) April 12, 2022

Until Florida raised the issue of classroom grooming, very few people were aware of the magnitude of the problem of abusive teachers sexualizing their students. In contrast to the media’s treatment of problems the Catholic Church faced with sexual abuse by its clergy (mostly, but not exclusively a matter of homosexual abuse), comparatively little attention has been paid to the apparently far larger problem of schoolteacher sexual abuse.

I am indebted to Christopher Rufo, who almost singlehandedly exposed the problem of Disney foisting homosexual, transgender, and other sexual propaganda on children, for his article in City Journal pointing out the alarming data that exists – albeit far less data than what we need: …the facts reveal that too many American public schools have been hunting grounds for sexual predators. Parents fearful about abuse in schools are not falling victim to a “moral panic” or “QAnon messaging”; they are using their intuition to assess a real danger to their children. The most comprehensive report about sexual abuse in public schools, published by the Department of Education in 2004, estimates—on the basis of a 2000 survey, conducted by the American Association of University Women, of 2,065 students in grades eight through 11—that nearly 10 percent of K-12 students have been victims of sexual misconduct by a public school employee. Assuming that figure is accurate, this would translate into an approximately 4.5 million children nationwide suffering sexual misconduct by public school employees, with an estimated 3 million suffering physical sexual abuse—a number, according to the author of the study, Hofstra University professor Charol Shakeshaft, more than 100 times greater than the physical abuse committed by Catholic priests, who, at the time the report was published, were undergoing a reckoning for the crimes within their ranks. Despite these numbers, the story vanished. A few media outlets covered the report and interviewed Professor Shakeshaft, but no national outcry followed. Two years later, CBS News published an article asking whether the media had “ignored sex abuse in schools” altogether. With little public pressure to make changes, the public school system has continued to operate with very low standards of enforcement and accountability.

Read the whole thing.

The fact that the data for this study are more than two decades old is shocking. All signs are that the problem has worsened, thanks to the increased celebration of alternative sexuality since then.

That lack of public pressure on schools is changing. Parents’ consciousness of the problems in public schools has skyrocketed since CRT became an issue and Virginia switched from blue to red in its statewide offices on the strength of this of parental revolt. And now, the alarming Zoom videos from Disney and the hysteria of the activists wanting to sexual young children are helping this process along. The cliché about not provoking the mama bear has a strong basis in reality. As the Libs of Tik Tok videos and leaked Disney Zoom meetings demonstrate, the people seeking to groom children are obsessed and find it hard to shut up.

Threats to children motivate voters. President Biden and the Democrats have thrown their lot in with the sexualizes because of their commitment to transgenderism, under the principle of intersectionality. They dare not retreat, for to do so would expose them to the wrath of the extremists. Biden lacks the smarts or the strength of a Bill Clinton, who was able to have his “Sister Souljah moment” and distance himself from the unpopular radicals of race.

It is still 7 months until the midterm election, but I strongly suspect this issue will only grow and will mightily contribute to a wave election dwarfing even 1994’s historic rout of congressional Democrats and extending to state and local offices.

Photo credit: Twitter video screengrab