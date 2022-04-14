Abortion is ‘life-saving, life-affirming healthcare’?

Shira Fishbach, a University of Chicago medical student and future OB/GYN, was cited in a recent article in MedPage Today about physicians and medical students who choose to abort their own babies. Fishbach told the web-based medical news service provider of her 2017 abortion. She stated:

“I felt a connection between my having an abortion and my ability to pursue my own education, to have economic freedom, to live my life the way that I wanted to. It felt like they were literally handing me that gift.”

Monstrous selfishness and entitlement.

A 10-week old human fetus

Nonetheless, her comments met with praise from Vineet Arora, the dean of medical education at the University of Chicago, whose research on abortion rates among medical professionals was the genesis for the MedPage article. In a Twitter response to Fishbach’s pronouncement, Arora wrote, “So courageous and a bright future ahead.”

Yes, it is “courageous” to refuse to accept responsibility for your own careless actions and instead decide to terminate the life of an innocent baby in your womb. (Or perhaps her actions weren’t careless. Perhaps she wanted to get pregnant just so she could feel the wondrous “connection” between aborting her child and living her life the way she damned well wanted to. And receiving “that gift.”)

Fishbach killed her baby even though she admittedly had a supportive family to help her out had she decided to keep her child.

She also tweeted, “Dreams come true— I’m going to be an abortion provider!” That’s not something we probably would have heard in days of yore, but in today’s depraved new world many on the left champion abortion over motherhood—or even birthingpersonhood.

Fishbach had previously called abortion, “life-saving, life-affirming healthcare” when speaking of the death of the seven-week-old baby in her womb. “Life-saving. Life-affirming.” Mind-blowing.

This kind of preposterous, repulsive insanity is reminiscent of an op-ed piece written by a late-term abortion provider that was the subject of my first ever article on American Thinker. The op-ed, published in The New York Times, was titled “Pregnancy Kills. Abortion Saves Lives.”

Progressives have now reached a point where they routinely state what is exactly, demonstrably, the opposite of the truth-- because they know that a substantial portion of the populace is too afraid or brainwashed to challenge them. The examples of this are legion and far too numerous to cite here. As an instance, Robert Reich, University of California at Berkeley professor and former Labor Secretary under President Bill Clinton, recently said that Elon Musk’s plan to bring free speech to Twitter-- and his preference for an uncontrolled internet-- is “the dream of every dictator, strongman, demagogue and modern-day robber baron on Earth.” The nutty professor stated: “That’s Musk’s dream. And Trump’s. And Putin’s.” He added, “In reality, that world would be dominated by the richest and most powerful people in the world, who wouldn’t be accountable to anyone for facts, truth, science or the common good.

The truth is that the world is currently dominated by the richest and most powerful people in the world, who aren’t accountable to anyone for facts, truth, science or the common good. Or common sense, for that matter. This is because of smug elitists like, for example, Robert Reich…and the policies they promulgate, middle class rubes outside of major urban areas be damned.

Free speech, an open internet—and social media platforms that aren’t wildly biased—are anathema to dictators such as Putin, Xi Jinping, Kim Jong un, et. al. Dictators, strongmen, demagogues, and robber barons have always feared free speech. They shut it down. And always try to obtain more control over the flow and dissemination of ideas and thought. Always. Throughout history.

Any nation or society that tolerates the obliteration of truth, individuality or liberty is a nation or society doomed to imminent collapse. Groups trump individuals in America today. Multiculturalism and “intersectionality” rule the day. Our liberty has been stolen from us via “lockdowns,” “mandates”, punitive taxation, assaults on our First and Second Amendment rights-- and through the actions of Big Government, Big Tech, Big Labor, Big Business, Big Media, Big Pharma, and Big Education.

And the truth? The truth is that, as George Orwell said, “The further a society drifts from the truth, the more it will hate those that speak it.”

Pregnancy does not kill; it is, in fact, the only way any and every life has been brought into the world…since the beginning of time. Abortion does not save lives. By definition it ends them. It is not a “gift,” it is a form of genocide.

Photo credit: drsuparna CC BY-SA 2.0 license