Vicious late-term abortionist in New York Times: 'Abortion saves lives'

Hern, who heads the Boulder Abortion Clinic in Colorado, wrote: "Pregnancy is a life-threatening condition. Women die from being pregnant." That makes it sound analogous to cancer. And it makes Hern sound like the University of California-San Diego professor who termed babies a "legitimate parasite." Hern added, "Pregnancy always comes with some irreducible risk of death. We have known that for thousands of years."

If it weren't for pregnancy, we wouldn't have been around for thousands of years. Life comes with an irreducible risk of death, moron. Pregnancy produces lives. Abortion takes them.

The mad doctor compared mortality rates among pregnant women with those of women who have had abortions and purported to show that the death rate was far lower for the latter group. He forgot to mention that the death rate for aborted babies is virtually 100%.

Hern is aghast at new laws restricting abortion in states like Alabama. (Bad for business!) Yet that state's law doesn't prohibit abortion if there is a "reasonable medical judgment" that the pregnancy poses a "serious health risk" to the mother. Abortions can still be performed to avert the death of the mother or even to avert the "serious risk of substantial physical impairment of a major bodily function," the very things Hern claims to be concerned about. Hern suggests that the law is purposely vague because "vagueness and confusion are tools of tyranny."

Note to Hern: So is genocide.

Hern avers that "a woman's life and health are at risk from the moment that a pregnancy exists in her body, whether she wants to be pregnant or not." A woman's life and health are at risk from the moment she is born, so, to use Hern's logic, she should never have been born herself, nor should her mother have been, etc., etc. A woman's life and health are also at risk from the moment she gets behind the wheel of her car, climbs atop her bicycle, or boards an airplane.

A woman's life and health, then, are certainly at risk when she decides to have sex. Perhaps a better strategy for the risk averse would be to abstain from having sex rather than killing the baby who could result from such an act. Talk about transferring the blame!

Researchers estimate that between 700 and 900 women in the U.S. die each year from causes related to childbirth or pregnancy. In 2015, precisely 638,169 legally induced abortions were reported to the CDC. That's more than 1,700 a day. And this figure doesn't even include all states. It is likely that there are around one million abortions performed annually in the U.S. alone — nearly 3,000 a day.

It would be far more accurate to state that "guns save lives" than that abortion does. But that fact is anathema to progressives. They are just as sanguine about aborting truth as they are about aborting babies.