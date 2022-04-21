Making Mickey Mickey again

Down in Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis is pushing back against Woke Disney. He is also getting a lot help from parents, as we see in this AMAC post:

Disney – once “motherhood and apple pie” – now seems in league with those advancing profoundly inappropriate questions for little children, causing them to question political and sexual identities, in effect grooming, cultivating, and indoctrinating the young. Disney slammed parents and the governor for preserving parental rights in areas as important to child development as it gets, that being security, identity, and proper timing for understanding sexuality. The real question is why? Why did Disney decide to advocate for child confusion, moral depredation, misinformation, and miseducation , using their longtime positive image to drag children into Mordor , a place of worry, fear, confusion, and questioning of their parents? How did a paragon of virtue, a place of relief and entertainment, a company known for supplanting worry with hope, fear with joy, anxiety with jubilation – become the reverse, a source of an attack on families, parents, childhood security, and a place of anxiety, worry, and political correctness? Disney has lost its way. The time is now for those who think this way to stop. Parents have the right to raise their children, protect them, and guide their education in personal and sexual matters. In no world – not even J.R.R. Tolkien’s darkest Mordor – are little children used as social experiments. Parents across America are right – Disney’s new identity is wrong.

Disney lost its way? It's more like it was hijacked by the left when we were too busy to pay attention!

And why did that happen? It happened because the left is more committed to winning than we realize. They will push and push until they fill the school or corporate boards with their disciples.

Along the way they intimidate weak people by calling them racist and homophobic.

And then they make their move and the parents or Disney customers find that out that Mickey and Minnie are talking about Pluto's preferred pronouns. Close your eyes and Mickey is flirting with Minnie. Open your eyes and Donald Duck is telling Huey , Dewey, and Louie that they can choose their gender.

Yes, the bad news is that the left does not quit. The good news is that the parents woke up in time and will defend their children from this depravity dressed up as diversity. It will be an ugly battle but the parents are the ones paying the subscriptions.

Hooray for the parents and for people like Gov. DeSantis who are not afraid to take on the left.

