John Durham has proof Hillary’s lawyer lied to the FBI

There’s an old saying that the mills of God grind slowly but they grind exceedingly small. It is a reminder that, sometimes, long-delayed justice does eventually arrive. In this case, it’s beginning to appear that Special Counsel John Durham’s efforts to investigate the origins of the Russia hoax are beginning to center on Hillary Clinton and her team. The latest sign that Durham is on the march is an in limine motion he filed with the Court seeking to have admitted into evidence a text message that one of Hillary’s campaign attorneys, Michael Sussmann, sent to the FBI.

Almost two months ago, Durham filed a conflict of interest motion with the D.C. Federal District Court. In it, he asserted that his office would show that Perkins Coie, the attorney for Hillary Clinton and her 2016 political campaign, spied on Trump during the campaign and after he became president. You can read a summary of the details here.

As noted in that summary, the motion arose in the context of an indictment against Michael Sussmann, a partner in Perkins Coie. Sussmann met with James Baker, the FBI General Counsel before the election because he claimed to have proof that Trump was secretly communicating with Alfa-Bank, a Russia-based bank. Durham further alleged that this information came about because Hillary’s campaign used third parties to spy on Trump’s electronic communications.

The basis for going after Sussmann, though, wasn’t the spying (even though it makes Watergate look like a little practice run). Instead, it was the claim that Sussmann lied to the FBI, which is a federal crime. The alleged lie was that Sussmann, when he spoke to Baker, claimed to be at the FBI office as a concerned citizen, rather than as an attorney on behalf of the Democrat candidate in the 2016 election.

Image: Hillary Clinton (edited). YouTube screen grab.

That’s not as insignificant a lie as it seems. First, remember that Al Capone, despite the trail of dead bodies and broken lives in his wake, was finally brought down on tax fraud grounds. (Incidentally, that same charge might be used against Biden if the “Big Guy” was getting a percentage of Hunter’s haul but not declaring it on his taxes).

Second—and this is the important part—if Sussmann was lying about his representing Hillary and her campaign, things are beginning to look remarkably like a conspiracy. That’s why Durham’s latest motion seeking to have the Court pre-approve evidence for the trial (the “in limine motion”) matters. John Solomon has the story:

In a bombshell court filing late Monday night, Durham for the first time suggested Hillary Clinton’s campaign, her researchers and others formed a "joint venture or conspiracy" for the purpose of weaving the collusion story to harm Trump’s election chances and then the start of his presidency. “These parties acted as ‘joint venturer[s]’ and therefore should be ‘considered as co-conspirator[s],’” he wrote. Durham also revealed he has unearthed a text message showing Hillary Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Sussmann falsely told the FBI he was not working on behalf of any client when he delivered now-discredited anti-Trump research in the lead-up to the 2016 election. In fact, he was working for the Clinton campaign and another client, prosecutors say.

Read the rest here, including how Sussmann gave the game away when he testified (under oath) before Congress and admitted he was working for Hillary’s campaign.

Solomon quotes Kash Patel, who worked with Rep. Devin Nunes to expose the Russia hoax, regarding the significance of this evidence:

“Durham has just shown the whole world what major pieces of our Russiagate investigation revealed,” Patel said. “Hard evidence, emails and text messages, showing the Clinton Campaign, Fusion GPS, Perkins Coie, Joffe, and the media were all synced in August of 2016 pushing the false Alfa Bank server story, while also all working on the Steele Dossier matter. Durham submits all this evidence as ‘joint venture conspiracy’ under the rules of evidence.”

Going back at least as far as her Whitewater days, Hillary Clinton has always managed to stay one step ahead of the law even when, as was the case with her bathroom computer server, the evidence was incontrovertible that she had violated the law. Perhaps, though, the dogged John Durham is finally giving America notice that Hillary’s number has come up and that she is about to be ground exceedingly small.