A concerned mother who questioned NY Mayor Adams on toddler mask mandate fired from city job

A few days ago the New York Post reported that a New York City mom, Daniela Jampel, who works for the New York City Law Department was fired from her job mere hours after she questioned Mayor Eric Adams about his decision not to unmask toddlers. Jampel worked for the law department for years as assistant corporation counsel.

It all began when Jampel attended a press conference in the City Hall building in Lower Manhattan. Adams was there to declare that New York City would have billboards in opposition to Florida’s new law, which prohibits discussion about gender identity and sexuality with very young children in classrooms.

Daniela Jempel and her daughters

(Photo via Twitter and the New York Post)

When Adams began taking questions, following his remarks, Jampel swung into action.

She asked the following of the Mayor:

Three weeks ago, you told parents to trust you, that you would unmask our toddlers. Ten days ago, you stood right here and you said that the masks would come off April 4, that has not happened. You reneged on your promise, and not only did you renege on your promise you had your lawyers race to court on Friday night to overturn….

City Hall staffers attempted to restrain Jampel and even prevent her from speaking when apparently they realized she wasn’t a reporter.

Mayor Adams seem a bit taken aback by the questions.

"Turn on your phone, so you can get my answer correctly," the mayor told her.

Jampel went on: "My questions are, what is the irreparable harm to children age 2 to 4 taking off their masks, just as they do in Long Island, just as they do in Westchester? And when will you unmask our toddler?"

Adams acknowledged that he did say that the elimination of the toddler mask mandate would occur on Monday. But added, "I also stated if we see an uptick, we will come back and make the announcement of what we’re going to do. We’re going to pivot and shift as COVID is pivot and shifting," he said. "There’s a new variant. The numbers are increasing. We are going to move at the right pace, and that’s the role I must do."

Jampel’s concerns are valid. New York City has completely opened up now, dropping several Covid-19 protocols, including mask mandate and vaccination requirements for businesses

All bars, pubs, and restaurants are allowed to be occupied at their full capacity. Movie theatres are allowed to function. Broadway is open. NBA players can play indoors.

The city's public school students were allowed in class without masks on since March 2021. However, masks are still required for children under 5, who are not eligible to be vaccinated against the coronavirus.

The WHO states that prolonged usage of masks could have short-term issues such as headaches, rashes, and nausea and long-term adverse effects such as respiratory disorders, also impaired cognition and social skills.

Last year, Jampel wrote a column in The NY Post demanding the city Department of Education end remote learning and bring kids back to school.

For any parent, the welfare and the well-being of their child is always paramount. The concern is at an all-time high when the child is very young and dependent on the parent for most of its activities. To suffocate toddlers with mandated masks while adults walk around barefaced is inhuman.

As a parent and concerned citizen, Jampel has every right to be angry and concerned.

The New York City Law Department issued the following statement after the presser.

We hold all of our employees to the highest professional standards. In public statements, Ms. Jampel has made troubling claims about her work for the city. Based on those statements, the decision had been made to terminate her prior to today. Today’s events, however, which include her decision to lie to City Hall staff and state she was a journalist at a press conference, demonstrate a disturbing lack of judgment and integrity. As of today, she is no longer an employee of the Law Department.

If it is indeed true that Jampel claimed to be a journalist, it is inappropriate. Perhaps she had no other option. Her aggressive questioning certainly succeeded in escalating the matter to a national level. Perhaps the mayor may be compelled to rethink his decision.

Jampel did not personally or physically attack the mayor, and neither did she use foul language. She did not interrupt the Mayor’s remarks. She spoke only when questions were allowed. Any mother overcome with concern for the wellbeing of their child will understandably be emotional and that Jampel was.

She did not profit in any way owing to her office, she did not misuse or abuse her power, and she did not reveal any confidential information. All she did is question authority.

It is unclear if Adams’s people pulled strings to get Jampel fired or if the NY Law Department fired her independently.

Beyond being an employee of the NY Law Department, Jampel is a citizen who has every right to question authority, especially since the mainstream media functions as the propaganda arm of the Democrats.

If they wanted to discipline her, the NY Law Department should have given her an official warning to not misrepresent herself as a journalist, if indeed she did so. They could have even suspended her for a day or a week.

But the goal was never to discipline her.

This draconian move discourages dialogue between the government and a citizen. Governments usually prefer monologues and mandates. They expect the citizen to obediently follow. The goal behind Jampel's firing is to deter others from speaking the truth to power.

We revisit the principles of Democracy which is defined by Lincoln as ‘of the people, by the people and for the people.'

Since all citizens cannot govern simultaneously, they elect a representative to govern on their behalf to whom they lend their power.

The representatives do not own power, they merely have access to power on a temporary basis. Citizens who own the power have every right to hold their representatives accountable.

The representative (mayor, governor, congressman, senator, sresident, etc) reports to the citizen, hence they are referred to as public servants.

Since all citizens cannot be everywhere questioning the representatives, the press is assigned the task of holding the powerful accountable. If the press fails, the citizen can demand answers. It is not incumbent on the citizen to be humble, polite, or servile; the representatives must answer questions either directly or via their spokespersons.

Jampel’s firing is a reminder of how Democrats function when they have absolute power. Questioning is not only discouraged but punished.

It has to be remembered that these very Democrats celebrated treasonous saboteurs and leakers attempting to undermine democratically-elected President Trump. The saboteurs were glorified and referred to as patriots, heroes, and whistleblowers who were speaking truth to power. They were even afforded anonymity and protection for their ‘bravery’

Yet a mother was fired for expressing valid concerns about the wellbeing of her toddler.

This incident is another reason to vote against the tyrants who refer to themselves as Democrats.