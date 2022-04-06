Desperate over New Yorkers fleeing to Florida, NYC mayor turns to lies

In a response to legislation recently signed by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis that critics have absurdly dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” law, New York City is rolling out a digital marketing campaign encouraging members of Florida’s LGBTQ community to move to the city. Mayor Eric Adams said at an April 4th briefing that the Big Apple’s campaign is set to include digital billboards. One of these ads reportedly states: “People Say a Lot of Ridiculous Things in New York. ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Isn’t One of Them.”

Get it? It’s okay to say “gay” in Gotham City. Of course, it’s also okay to say “gay” across the state of Florida, as the bill in question never once mentions the word. By rights, it should be called the “Doesn’t Say Gay Bill.”

It is amusing that New York is now trying to lure Floridians to move there given the massive outflow of Empire State residents to Florida that has taken place over the past couple of years. Wonder why so many erstwhile residents of New York have chosen to relocate to Florida? Could it be for the freedom? No state income tax? Weather? A governor who believes children should be educated, not indoctrinated? All of the above?

The city—and state—surely knows it can’t persuade most Sunshine State residents to abandon Florida for the charms of the life as a Knickerbocker, so it has hit on appealing to its LGBTQIA+ residents. Time will tell if this campaign bears fruit. In the unlikely event that it does, it will be another sign of the ever fragmenting American society, brought about by the “progressive” policies and focus on “intersectionality” that have been foisted on American society by the modern day Democrat party and its sycophants in the media, academia, “entertainment,” and Big Tech who aid and abet them in their frantic and desperate quest to destroy the last best hope of earth. Due to their ceaseless efforts, America is separating into rival camps, diametrically opposed enclaves, class-based environs, red states and blue states. The elites in the big, coastal cites despise the “rubes” in “flyover country,” and, since they wield the power, they punish their “enemies” any and every way they can. The rubes eventually have no alternative but to protect and indemnify themselves to the extent possible by pushing back against their would-be masters. For which they are labeled bigots or “terrorists.”

Mayor Adams may think it’s clever to aver that people in Florida can’t say “gay,” but it’s not. It’s pathetic. Maybe people in New York should say, “Don’t Say Murder,” “Don’t Say Rape,” “Don’t Say Economic and Cultural Devastation,” or “Don’t Say Rampant Homelessness and Drug Use.” Or perhaps, “Don’t Say ‘Moving to Florida.’”

The truth can hurt.