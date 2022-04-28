Instructor Says ‘It’s not women that produce eggs, it’s ovaries’

The immensely popular Twitter account “Libs of TikTok” recently posted a video of what it claims is a Department of Education training session for teachers to learn how to be inclusive of transgender and non-binary K-12 students. The teacher doing the speaking/training on the now viral video has been identified as Sam Long, from Colorado.

The Dept of Education held a training for teachers to learn how to be inclusive of tran and non-binary K-12 students.



This trans teacher says he teaches inclusive language like not everyone who produces eggs is a woman.



The official U.S. Dept of Ed is promoting these ideas. pic.twitter.com/V7aEYIlirz — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) April 27, 2022

In what appears to be a Zoom call with DOE staffers and fellow teachers, Long states: "In our classroom we need to be a stickler for inclusive language in any conversation, and especially in the content that we teach. I’d like to give some examples from my content, which is science. I’ve mostly taught biology, and we’re teaching about life and living things.”

He added: "A lot of textbooks, a lot of existing teaching will say, well, women produce eggs. Males are more likely to be color-blind. The mother carries the fetus for this many months. And some ways that we can show our support for trans and non-binary students just to clean up that language, be more precise. We can be more accurate and be more inclusive. So I would say, no, it’s not women that produce eggs. It’s ovaries that produce eggs. That’s accurate, that’s precise. We’re acknowledging that not all women produce eggs and also, not all egg producers are women, for example."

That is not accurate. Ovaries don’t exist on their own as a separate genderless entity. And all egg producers are, in fact, women.

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson said she couldn’t define what a woman is because she wasn’t “a biologist.” Long claims to be a long-time teacher of biology and still doesn’t know what a woman is. He is doing the opposite of what he purports to wish to do. He is deliberately being imprecise, inaccurate. He obfuscates and confuses in order to push his agenda on his students. He lies about biology…and then lies about his lying by claiming he is striving for accuracy, precision and the truth.

Given what we have seen from teachers of late, the sexualization of young students, pushing of a radical LGBTQ agenda, demonization of America and her founding values, and the shocking number of teacher-student liaisons, this is not surprising. Would that it were. Combine this with the NEA touting Critical Race Theory (CRT) and the fact that there are students in some districts that graduate from high school without the ability to perform basic math functions or read at what should be considered a seventh-grade level, and it is more than understandable that many parents are angry.

Mark Steyn has said that America was built by those with an eighth-grade education and is being destroyed by those with an eighteenth-grade education. He is right. Common sense is no longer common. Wisdom has been shown the door, replaced by a radical yet unchallengeable belief in Pixie Dust and unicorns. If anyone dares to question that belief, they are accused of trafficking in “misinformation” or “disinformation” and are summarily dismissed as “haters,” racists, misogynists.

Here's a truly radical idea based on common sense and wisdom: The Department of Education and the National Education Association (NEA) should be abolished. Disbanded. Unfunded. Cancelled. De-platformed. Disappeared. Un-entitied. Erased. Memory-holed. Annulled. Dissolved. Abrogated. Eviscerated. (The other NEA, the National Endowment for the Arts, should suffer the same fate. For that matter, so should the DHS, the IRS, and several other federal agencies. And the U.N. But I digress.)

Education should be privatized and localized. Just like everything else. Ovaries included.

Photo credit: Twitter video screengrab