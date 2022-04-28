Biden says the equivalent of ‘All your children are belong to us’

On Wednesday, the White House hosted an event for the “Teachers of the Year.” Biden loudly announced that the unknown people who control him didn’t want him to extemporize but he did anyway. And once he did, he launched the pro-teacher equivalent of that old computer game phrase, “All your base are belong to us.” According to Biden, teachers own the students when those kids are in school. Biden said a few other things, many wrong or incoherent, all a reminder of what happens when an already inadequate mind is stricken by senile dementia.

The Republican National Committee published some clips from the talk but they really don’t give a sense of the Grandpa Simpson-esque quality that saw him wandering vaguely through his own life, mixing facts and fantasy with seamless abandon.

As with Obama, most of the speech wasn’t about teachers generally or the specific teachers seated in front of Biden. Instead, the speech was about Biden.

First, as he always does, Biden focused on his wife, talking about her teaching at high school and community college. On the one hand, it’s rather sweet; on the other hand, he’s officially the president, so the United States, not Jill Biden, should be what’s most important to him. But of course, she’s his caretaker, too, and that dependency shows. Biden then was off to the races, leaving the “formal comments” behind. He talked about his wonderful parents, his small size as a child, his stutter, seeing the moving “The King’s Speech,” his own teachers, seeing a copy of one of George VI’s speeches with the slash marks to help pacing, marking his own speeches that way, his wonderful family, his great teachers.... At this point, Biden seemed to realize he’d drifted. “I remember—I was talking on the way over. This—my staff is going, ‘Why aren’t you giving the speech we wrote?’” And then he went back to drifting.

“My staff’s going, ‘why aren’t you giving the speech we wrote?’” pic.twitter.com/R0a3PSGX3z — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 27, 2022

Laughably, considering his governance by fiat, Biden explained that he got “involved in politics because I think the greatest sin that anyone can commit is the abuse of power, whatever that power is—the power of a teacher...just the abuse of power.”

Last week, Biden said the environment got him involved in politics. Before that, it was civil rights, then it was voting rights. pic.twitter.com/io9EYzbtTJ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 27, 2022

And he was off again. This time we learned that Martin Luther King’s assassination and Delaware’s response (ten months of National Guards) got him involved in politics. He boasted about having a job with an old law firm in Delaware before becoming a public defender (ignoring that he was not a lawyer at that firm but merely a clerk). Vaguely aware that his speech was supposed to be about teachers, Biden broke his reminiscences off to say “where teachers come in...I was—I had no intention of running for public office,” and then he resumed his autobiography. On and on he went, especially about civil rights, which is strange considering that his closest alliances when he entered the Senate were with the Southern segregationist Democrats.

Only then, after all the details, did Biden say that, conflicted about whether to run, he spoke to “Dr. Ingersoll, a philosophy professor, who urged him to run by quoting Plato’s “The price good men pay for indifference to public affairs is to be ruled by evil men.” So, as you can see (can’t you?), teachers matter!

A short while after, Biden again boasted about the “hard” job he had as a professor at the University of Pennsylvania when he left the White House, except that the only classroom work he did was a single lecture. For this, he earned $776,527. He also talked about teaching at Syracuse University law school when he was younger, which was an actual job (those poor students).

It was a whole lot of Grandpa Simpsoning. But the speech really went off the rails when Biden announced that children belong to the community and, most especially, to their teachers:

This wasn’t just Joe being Joe. This is the same thing Democrats have been saying out loud since at least 2013:

The left wants your children very badly and Joe Biden isn’t afraid to admit it.

Image from a YouTube video screen grab.