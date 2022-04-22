How about a musical starring Ron DeSantis and Mickey Mouse?

Yesterday was a good day for Ron DeSantis and all freedom-loving Americans. It was a bad day for Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Donald and Daisy Duck, and Goofy and Pluto. Scrooge McDuck's swimming pool might soon have less cash for the old duck to frolic in. The big question now is, who will land the plum role of Goofy in the upcoming "Ron and Mickey, the Musical"? Rumor has it that Mitt Romney has the inside track, but many are touting Adam Schiff due to his uncanny resemblance to the Goofy character.

DeSantis is that rarest of male American politicians. The Florida governor has demonstrated that he is a man and not a mouse (I refer to the Disney variety of rodent) by urging the successful passage by the Florida state Senate of legislation removing the self-governing provisions previously bestowed upon the Reedy Creek Improvement District. This district comprises Disney properties, including its theme parks and surrounding empire in the Orlando area. The law is the result of the Disney Company foolishly challenging Florida's H.B. 51557, which forbids sex education for grades K–3. I guess they didn't want any youngsters entering the Magic Kingdom unless they had mastered the subject of transgenderism.

The legislation will have a huge financial impact on the Disney Company. When DeSantis signs this legislation, Disney will no longer be allowed carte blanche in developing, enlarging, and improving its properties. It will have to go through the same permitting, zoning, and other steps that the rest of the citizenry must follow to make changes, additions, or improvements to its property. Its tax bill will also surge. I do not have the figures to state the actual financial hit Disney will take, but do not look for the already exorbitant cost of a visit to the Magic Kingdom to decrease any time soon.

It is obvious to all that DeSantis is not a man for the "woke mob" to mess with. He is not afraid to do battle, and he usually wins. He will be a great POTUS one day. For now, those of us fortunate enough to live in the free state of Florida can only bask in his continued success as America's greatest leader not named Trump. I anxiously await the musical.

Image: Gage Skidmore via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0.