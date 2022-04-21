Who exactly was Biden talking to during his many stays in Delaware?

When a man becomes president, he suddenly gains a new appendage: The Secret Service. Wherever he goes and whatever he does, members of the Secret Service are there, keeping an eye on him. And, like all bureaucracies, you can be sure that the agents are required to document everything on their watch. That’s why it’s truly peculiar that, in response to a FOIA request from the New York Post to see documents identifying Joe Biden’s visitors during his regular stays in Delaware in 2021, the Secret Service is claiming that it has no records with that information.

The New York Post was curious about what goes on at Biden’s Wilmington and Rehoboth Beach residences in Delaware because he spent roughly 25% of his first year, not in the White House, but at those residences. For that reason, the Post asked for documents recording all visitors during more than a year of Biden’s time in office. And that’s when the Secret Service provided a bizarre response:

Secret Service Freedom of Information Act officer Kevin Tyrrell wrote in a response dated Monday that “[t]he Secret Service FOIA Office searched all Program Offices that were likely to contain potentially responsive records, and no records were located.”

From the Post’s point of view, this bizarre non-response, which is impossible to believe, is a way of hiding the fact that Biden is engaged in some sort of influence peddling, perhaps on matters connected to Hunter Biden’s conduct. After all, Hunter was frequently a conduit for this influence-peddling when his father was the Vice President:

First son Hunter Biden is under criminal investigation for possible tax fraud and unregistered foreign lobbying after routinely seeking business in countries where his father held sway as vice president. The younger Biden worked on some overseas projects with his uncle Jim Biden. Documents and photos from a laptop that formerly belonged to Hunter Biden indicate that he introduced his dad to business associates from China, Mexico, Russia and Ukraine — including at the vice president’s residence in Washington.

The Post points out that Biden is known to have conducted official business from Delaware. For example, on October 24, he and Chuck Schumer tried to bully Sen. Manchin into voting for the “Build Back Better” bill. Manchin, wisely, pointed out that the bill would destroy the American economy and refused to give his vote.

Image: Biden’s Wilmington house. Twitter screen grab.

Biden has also spoken about having houseguests whose opinions have changed his views on matters of policy. Thus, in an effort to show empathy with Americans being destroyed by Biden’s inflationary policies, he recounted sitting in the kitchen at one of his Delaware homes, along with Jill, Jill’s sister, and friend.

According to Biden, this friend, whom he identified as Mary Ann (you were thinking it was Corn Pop, weren’t you?) was talking about the high price of hamburger meat. It’s not a believable story but whatever....

When pushed on the matter, press psecretary Jen Psaki psaid that people should be grateful that the White House releases visitor logs and should stop whining about not getting such information from the place in which Biden pspends so much of his time. Psaki can afford to say this because, writes the Post, “Presidents can pick and choose what they reveal through visitor logs thanks to a federal appeals court ruling written by now-Attorney General Merrick Garland in 2013.”

The president, said Garland in that opinion, has a constitutional right to confidential communications. However, given that Biden has said that this privilege doesn’t apply to Trump’s visitor logs, and is handing them over to the January 6 committee, it seems to me that Biden has stated a principle that applies to him as well. I hope someone makes that argument.

But back to what Biden is covering up because he’s clearly covering up something. As I noted, the Post seems to think he’s covering up financial malfeasance and that’s certainly a reasonable guess.

I have a different guess: I think that the secret visitors making their way to Biden’s Delaware homes are doctors who specialize in dementia. My theory is that they’re closely monitoring Biden’s mental status and are giving him a variety of drugs enabling him to get his act together for specific events, such as statements to the press, speeches, or official events.

The one thing I don’t believe is that the Secret Service doesn’t have any records at all. They’re making notes of everything but, clearly, are under strict orders to keep everything on the down-low and they are following those orders. Wouldn’t it be crazy if those fake DHS agents who were able to gain the confidence of some members of Jill Biden’s Secret Service detail know who was in Delaware and have passed the word on to Iran’s mullahs?