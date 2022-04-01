The law of unintended consequences comes for Disney

Back in 1967, the Reedy Creek Improvement District agreement was created to lure Disney to Florida. The agreement allows the district governmental powers to facilitate recreational projects and tourism. Florida's Legislature felt that it would benefit the state if recreational organizations had the power to act as their own government in areas like property development, water control, public utilities, law enforcement, and fire protection. The mouse eagerly took the cheese, and today most of the land is owned by Walt Disney World. It's been a pretty sweet deal for Disney, allowing the company to develop its own building codes and water systems. The agreement also contains language giving the district legal jurisdiction if later laws create conflict.

Now Florida legislators are threatening to pull those special privileges if Disney continues to strike at the state's Anti-Grooming law, HB1557. The only thing the legislation bans is teaching children from kindergarten through the third grade about sexual orientation and gender identity. Parents overwhelmingly support the new law, preferring to keep education on such topics for very young children in the home. Considering that Disney has always touted itself as a family-friendly company, it would seem a foregone conclusion that the company would be persuaded, or at least cautioned, by the wide support HB1557 has among its customer base.



Image: Disney's Bob Chapek, who has bowed to the LGBTQIA+++ left. YouTube screen grab.

It appears that Disney has chosen to throw in its lot with those who oppose parents deciding what, and when, their children learn about sex. The company has stated, "Our goal as a company is for this law to be repealed by the Legislature or struck down in the courts." Jose Castillo, who is running for Congress and is also a Disney employee, shared with Fox News, "There is immense pressure to toe the company line" and that Disney bashing the new law has them "straying far away from the values that made this company the household name all Americans know and love." A group of Disney employees has issued an open letter about how uncomfortable the work environment has become since the company became entangled in progressivism rather than the magic of storytelling.

As of now, Disney is standing firmly with far-left values which make not only conservative employees, but also conservative consumers, feel increasingly alienated. If Florida legislators carry out their goal of repealing the Reedy Creek Improvement District agreement, Disney might find its magic kingdom turning into a castle in the air, blown away on the winds of outrage from consumers who just want Mickey back.

