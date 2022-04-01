DeSantis goes 'mean tweets' about America's 'dumpster fire' blue states

Awhile back, a news report, easily spurious but also possible, had a claimed leak that President Trump had called Florida's Gov. Ron DeSantis, his potential rival for 2024, some kind of dullard.

Maybe DeSantis heard that. Because sure enough, we are seeing some impressive spark from him, stating the obvious.

According to Breitbart:

People are trying to “get the hell out” of blue “dumpster fire” states as Biden’s presidency plagues Americans with inflation and soaring gas prices, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) said during a Thursday press conference in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, where he announced another round of $1,000 bonuses for Florida first responders. ... Americans, he said, are dealing with “huge, crushing” inflation that has not been seen in over four decades. Gas prices are skyrocketing and President Biden has refused to take responsibility for his bad policies, DeSantis said, noting that Biden is now using the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, which he likened to a “bandaid.” “He refuses to utilize energy resources in our own country,” he said, blasting Biden for seeking help from dictators to address our energy woes. “We see the wages when ideology takes precedent over both national security and the pocketbooks of hardworking Floridians and Americans,” DeSantis said. Overall, bad federal policy — printing trillions and “spending money we don’t have” — is driving inflation, DeSantis said, adding that we were within “a whisker of them doing trillions more,” which he said would have “accelerated” it to no end.

It follows from his bold stance taking on the Disney juggernaut, deftly positioning himself with Florida's voters and exposing the wokester nature of what the entertainment giant has become. Given that Disney is a huge investor and employer. In Florida, that took balls.

Three things can be concluded from these 'dumpster fire' remarks.

One, he is getting fierier, agreeably so, in the same way President Trump's mean tweets about the obvious made leftist heads explode, drew considerable press attention, and boosted his popularity among voters. He's catching on quick, no way in heck can he be dismissed as a dull guy with this kind of colorful and attention-getting talk about something everyone knows and leftists won't admit is a problem.

Second, take a look at those extended remarks above -- which address "Americans" rather than Floridians, and speak of problems affecting the whole country. That sounds like someone looking to run for higher office. Just as we watch President Trump's moves in that direction, we can also see DeSantis's.

Third, DeSantis, unlike pretty much everyone else on the left and even some on the right, understands very clearly that money-printing is at the root of the current runaway inflation he's speaking out against, the number one issue in the minds of voters. Yet unlike Joe Biden and President Trump who signed off on large COVID and infrastructure bills involving big fiscal spending that required the Fed to print money -- DeSantis has absolutely no role in creating either the spending or the money-printing that enabled it. That rather sets him apart, which is a sharp move for creating a distinction between himself and President Trump.

I have no dog in this fight and like both Trump and DeSantis. But it's interesting to see these new moves coming DeSantis who seems to understand well how President Trump managed to cut through the electoral process as an outsider and win the presidency -- and is taking steps to go him one better.

Even if I'm entirely wrong on this, good job, Ron, on lighting a fire under the blue state governors and holding up to shame their dumpster fire states with all their fleeing locals.

Image: Screen shot from Fox News video, via YouTube