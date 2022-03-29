Will Biden call out the alleged war crimes in Ukraine?

Last Friday, Joe Biden visited Poland to address the current conflict between Ukraine and Russia. During a briefing, Biden designated Putin a “war criminal,” echoing the sentiment of the U.S. Department of State and Secretary Blinken. According to the official press release, “Based on information currently available, the U.S. government assesses that members of Russia’s forces have committed war crimes in Ukraine. Our assessment is based on a careful review of available information from public and intelligence sources.”

Then, just one day later, on March 26th, graphic and distressing video emerged depicting the alleged torture of Russian troops at the hands of Ukrainian forces. The footage seemingly shows captured members of the Russian military emerging from a van while handcuffed, only to be shot in the legs a moment later. Subsequent video reveals the prisoners are then beaten by their captors.

(WARNING, GRAPHIC VIDEO)

It might give the impression that the Russian military were captured after having been wounded. But that's not the case. At the end of the video, we can see Ukrainian soldiers shooting all the newly arrived prisoners through their legs.#WarCrimes pic.twitter.com/o7B7M1p2pG — Maria Dubovikova (@politblogme) March 27, 2022

This damning video has some credibility because it comes on the heels of a Ukrainian doctor claiming he gave an order for all wounded Russian POWs to be castrated. In an interview broadcast on Ukrainian television, Gennadiy Druzenko said, “I have always been a great humanist and said that if a man is wounded, he is no longer an enemy but a patient. But now [I gave] very strict orders to castrate all [captured Russian] men, because they are cockroaches, not people.”

If the events in the videos and Druzenko’s admissions prove to be true, then the Ukrainian government, under President Zelenskyy, is guilty of facilitating war crimes. So why hasn’t Joe Biden decried these atrocities? In fact, has any world leader condemned the abuses? Not to my knowledge, and I don’t presume they will.

Although the Transparency International Corruption Perceptions Index in 2021 ranked Ukraine 122 out of the 180 listed countries (more corrupt than nearly 70% of the listed nations), several of the most influential powerhouses in the world stand united in their approach to Ukraine. Global politicians, establishment media, and Hollywood all agree; Zelenskyy is a star.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Zelenskyy addressed the lawmakers of Congress via video call. Zelenskyy requested MORE of our hard-earned money (apparently $13.6 billion wasn’t enough) and, despite his government’s notorious reputation for corruption, he received at least three standing ovations.

Additionally, according to The New York Post, “Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has been in talks with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to make a video appearance during Sunday’s broadcast of the Academy Awards.”

One might expect a “hero” like Zelenskyy to desire to get to the bottom of the heinous brutalities that allegedly happened at the hands of his soldiers but, apparently, celebrations of Hollywood’s narcissists take precedence.

“In today’s America, if you’re a leftist, you’re perpetually above reproach.” Well apparently, this truth extends to the rest of the world too. Seeing as the greatest offenders of civil liberties and unalienable rights in America (the Leftists) stand with Zelenskyy, it’s unlikely that Biden will chastise one of his own.

Image: Alleged Russian POWs. Twitter screen grab.