Why Stormy Daniels deserves to be punished

A few days ago, porn star Stormy Daniels lost her appeal in her failed defamation suit against Donald Trump; she now owed more than $300,000 in legal fees to President Trump.

"I will go to jail before I pay a penny," a defiant Daniels tweeted after the ruling.

Daniels also posted a lengthy statement on Twitter where she claimed Trump had won the case “on a technicality” because her former lawyer, Michael Avenatti, failed to file a notice of appeal in her defamation suit on time.

Avenatti himself was convicted in Manhattan federal court last month for defrauding Daniels out of money she was owed in a book deal to write about her experiences with Trump.

Some background.

In 2018, it was reported that Trump's personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, had paid Daniels $130,000 as part of a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) about an affair she alleged she had with Trump in 2006. The payment was made before the 2016 presidential elections.

So why must we care about a porn star and her sleazy lawyer's attempt at easy publicity and money?

The first reason is that was among the many scandals invented by Democrats and their propaganda wing i.e., the mainstream media to overturn the results of the 2016 elections.

Do not be deceived by cheap talk into thinking that this was just frivolous.

Their goal was to make the hush payment look like a campaign finance violation, either because the payment was not duly disclosed as a campaign contribution or because campaign funds may have been used towards the payment.

As always facts didn’t matter, and a TV ‘expert’ claimed with certitude that Trump could be forced out of office and even face imprisonment for violating campaign finance laws.

The insanity reached such heights that Avenatti, who represented Daniels in his various unhinged TV appearances, was worshipped on the left and declared a credible Democrat challenger to President Trump in 2020.

The Federal Election Commission launched a probe into the matter and had found nothing incriminating. The FBI raided Cohen’s apartment, hotel room, and office collecting records and electronic devices. Some of those materials were made public with redacted portions.

This was just like the Russian Collusion fabrication that caused a official probe, albeit this was on a smaller scale. The fact that nothing against Trump was discovered during the Cohen raids proves he must have a clean record.

The second reason that this is important is this narrative that the Democrats were trying to push.

They wanted to project Trump as a sleazy individual who has casual sex with prostitutes. This was in continuation of the golden showers fabrication, where it was claimed Trump paid prostitutes to urinate on a bed because the Obamas had previously slept in it.

The Democrats are the last people to lecture anybody about morality.

A look at their history shows that Democrats since the days of President Kennedy to Andrew Cuomo in recent times have been accused of philandering and sexual impropriety.

Bill Clinton as president exploited a young intern, Monica Lewinsky, to satisfy his own selfish animal appetites. What made it worse is when the affair became public and Lewinsky was maligned and shamed, and the Clintons participated in this disgraceful character assassination campaign. Till this day there has been no apology from the Clintons.

It wasn’t just about harmless philandering, either. Democrats such as Joe Biden and Al Franken were accused of sexual misconduct.

A look at the "me-too" scandal shows that most of the perpetrators from Harvey Weinstein to New York's former attorney general Eric Schneiderman were liberal Democrats.

Democrats are the last group to lecture anyone about morality.

But the self-righteous seldom see their own follies or double standards.

The media ran with the Daniels story, with the likes of Anderson Cooper and 60 Minutes doing creepy probing interviews. Daniels also appeared in a cringe-inducing sketch with Alec Baldwin as Trump on SNL.

The third reason this is important is that the Democrats had sinister motives behind this exercise that was beyond Trump.

In digging details about Trump’s personal life, the Democrat Washington establishment is sending a message to any other individual such as Trump who was looking to challenge their monopoly by joining the MAGA movement.

The message was “Don’t you dare or you will be the recipient of similar treatment.’

Think of the number of able people who want to serve their country by entering politics but are deterred because they do not want to subject themselves and their loved ones to these ordeals where their past indiscretions are made public.

These could have been able lawmakers, anti-corruption crusaders, administrators, or innovators, but they stay away to avoid public humiliation and keep the dignity intact.

What a loss this is.

What about Trump’s life before he entered politics.

He was a hugely successful real estate mogul; he was a popular reality star, and so much more. He was welcomed in show biz parties and elites all over the U.S. and beyond. He had the brand value, glamour, and popularity of a movie superstar.

What has happened now?

The name Trump causes acute palpitations among the ‘elites’ in Washington, Hollywood, and upper-crust social circles who once adored him.

Trump is the only politician perhaps to suffer financially and socially after his stint in politics. Most politicians use their power to enrich themselves and climb up the social ladder.

So is Daniels the perpetrator or was she a victim of Avenatti?

Daniels had received $130,000 from Trump for her silence, which she should have maintained.

This was a time when the powers that be were using every measure possible against Trump. She may have been exploited by Avenatti, but she too was overcome by avarice to enrich herself and receive publicity by being part of the madness.

Now that she is in trouble, the Democrats in Washington, the media, and showbiz, who once used her, will not even express perfunctory words of sympathy or offer to help her financially.

In fact, the mainstream media barely covered the ruling against Daniels, largely because it implicates them.

Despite being exposed, Daniels continues to claim victimhood and is even trying to project herself as a feminist standing up for all women.

Daniels is a charlatan who deserves to be punished to send a clear message to other such aspiring hustlers.

However Stormy Daniels is smaller player, what about all those in the media and in Washington who concocted various other anti-Trump fabrications?

They were trying to force Trump out of office in the process undoing the results of the 2016 presidential elections.

In parallel they were influencing voters with a barrage of anti-Trump fabrications. It is impossible to know how many voters they may have driven away. This can be hence regarded as among the many measures applied to rig the 2020 presidential elections.

President Trump suing Hillary Clinton for fabricating the Russian collusion narrative is a step in the right direction. Hopefully, he will sue additional Democrat operatives and propagandists, aside from the one's he's also targeting as well.

The perpetrators deserve to be severely punished for altering the course of democracy.

Image: Luke Ford / LukeIsBack.com // CC BY-SA 2.5