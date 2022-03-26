The terrifying moment someone switched Biden’s brain off in Poland

Like many people in failing health (physical or mental), Biden has his good days and his bad days. Somehow, a lot of those bad days are on foreign soil perhaps because—and this is often a problem for people with dementia—he’s away from a familiar environment. Maybe that’s why, in Poland, Biden told members of the 82nd Airborne that they’d soon be on the ground in Ukraine and see the war there for themselves. Did Biden just leak that he’s about to start WWIII or did we hear the ramblings of a damaged, fading brain? Either way, wise people are worried.

Here's a video of Biden’s statement. However, don’t pay attention only to his words. Instead, note his affect: Slurred speech, vague wandering in a little circle, zero energy. This is a man who seems either to be on way too many drugs or, alternatively, to have been cut off from the drugs that normally keep him functioning:

Biden tells the 82nd Airborne they're going to Ukraine:



"You’re going to see when you’re there, you’re going to see women, young people standing in the middle, in the front of a damn tank saying 'I’m not leaving.'" pic.twitter.com/M2nu77yUw7 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 25, 2022

Your ears did not deceive you. The following is from the official White House transcript. I’ve included the language preceding his bizarre statement so that you can note how, even with context added, Biden just announced American boots on the ground in Ukraine:

And — so, you know, with the Ukrainian people — Ukrainian people have a lot of backbone. They have a lot of guts. And I’m sure you’re observing it. And I don’t mean just their military, which is — we’ve been training since back when they — Russia moved into the — in the southeast — southeast Ukraine — but also the average citizen. Look at how they’re stepping up. Look at how they’re stepping up. And you’re going to see when you’re there. And you — some — some of you have been there. You’re going to see — you’re going to see women, young people standing — standing the middle of — in front of a damn tank, just saying, “I’m not leaving. I’m holding my ground.” They’re incredible. But they take a lot of inspiration from us.

The American president, a formerly robust and stupid man, is now an empty shell who is still stupid and has even more verbal incontinence than in his younger days.

The White House, of course, immediately went into damage control mode, denying completely Biden’s statement:

UPDATE: A @WhiteHouse spokesperson tells me: "The President has been clear we are not sending U.S. troops to Ukraine and there is no change in that position." — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) March 25, 2022

A White House spokesman repeated that message to Fox News.

I’ve heard people say Biden is a complete puppet who has no idea what he’s saying at any time. I don’t believe that. He’s clearly mentally there at times (but still always stupid).

My theory about Biden’s regular weekend trips to his Delaware home, along with his refusal to release the visitors’ logs from those trips, isn’t that he’s hiding corruption. I think he’s hiding a stream of medicos who prop him up with all sorts of drugs that help treat dementia. When he’s back at work most Mondays, he’s fairly perky and knows what he’s doing.

On the other hand, I don’t believe Biden is an ideologue. Instead, he willingly sold his soul to attain the White House. He’s not a mindless puppet; he’s a mindful puppet fulfilling his bargain to the left, all the while toeing that fine line that sees him having to keep happy Ukraine, China, and Russia, all of whom paid him off at one time or another via Hunter. That’s a difficult dance for a man in his dotage, given that Ukraine and Russia are warring against each other, while China is in a Cold War against the country Biden was installed to lead.

It’s easy to spend all day diagnosing Biden (unqualified as I am to do so) but that doesn’t do anything to change the facts on the ground. The facts on the ground are that the President of the United States is either completely off his rocker and lost in dementia la-la land or that he’s compos mentis enough to know what’s going on but has lost control of his ability to keep secrets, meaning that American troops really are slated to go to or are already in Ukraine.

The first option is scary. The second option, given that Russia has a nuclear arsenal and Putin is a paranoid man with his back against the wall, is damn scary. I’m beginning to think it’s time to stop drilling the school kids about Critical Race Theory and their innate transgenderism and, instead, to resume those “duck and cover” drills that terrorized so many of us when we were young.

God help us.

