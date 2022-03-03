'Social justice' breeds race-hatred

Social justice warriors (SJWs) risk infusing America with a race-based hatred that could seed the race war predicted for decades by white nationalists. As with past ideological horrors, the SJWs don't know they are doing this — they are rubes for powerful interests who pave roads to Hell with the best of virtue-signaling intentions.

A white man I have known here in Vermont for 40 years approached me confidentially, in earnest. Speaking in a hushed, almost ashamed, voice, he said, with his endearing Vermonter accent, "Johnny, my whole life I've never been a racist, but I think I may be one now. I'm so sick of hearing about this s---!"

This is not a man who spent his formative years in the Green Mountain wilderness, clueless about race (as are the majority of white Vermont SJWs prancing around cluelessly "saving the black man"). No, this is a man who grew up in downtown Springfield, Massachusetts, in a mixed-race neighborhood. This is a man I've never heard make a racist remark in those 40 years. And his "confession" to me was not an expression of pleasure or celebration — he was dismayed and even distraught at these feelings he had never had.

I have talked privately with many white Vermonters, who are becoming "woke" in a way perhaps unintended by the SJWs: they are sick and tired of endless complaints about racism and the marketization of "blackness" for commercial profit. Nike makes money by stirring the pot of racial tensions to hawk its crap products (manufactured in sweatshops abroad using child labor). In 2022, "buying black" is a cause célèbre for every product and service under the sun — massive corporations now profit by displaying their wares with black actors, showing how "enlightened" they are.

There is nothing enlightened about race-hustling, which is what this is. Hiring pilots based on skin color rather than ability? Martin Luther King, Jr.'s teachings were hung upside down to dry by Ibram Kendi. King's prescription to battle hate with love has been eclipsed by the ill considered, shallow rush to weaponize race for short-term political and commercial gain. Ibram Kendi's childish intellect is dwarfed by the gargantuan genius and loving martyrdom of Martin Luther King, Jr. Yet now Critical Race Theory threatens to destroy decades of racial progress overnight.

If screaming at people in the name of "anti-racism work" proves counterproductive, how will SJWs compel people to abandon racism? Condition them in gulags, like Uyghurs? Inject them with novel drugs and strap them to a chair, à la A Clockwork Orange? Perhaps affixing a cage with a starved rat to their faces until they scream they are "woke"?

Shamelessly parading their open contempt for white people is now a path to fame and fortune for racist haters. White people are all racist, they proclaim, and are all complicit in horrible wrongs that are not healable. Imagine how this conditioning is shaping the next black generation's view of all white people — how will that be healed?

We glimpse here why my old, never-before-racist friend is disgusted with seeing black faces on TV — subconsciously, against his will. Of course, what causes him angst is not black skin, but obnoxious, racist exploitation. But is he able to distinguish the difference? Sitting down after a hard day of work to watch football, is he preparing his mind to instead be subconsciously "acculturated"? Is he viewing these shameless efforts to profit monetarily on past and current suffering as ideological or race-based? It is terrifying that not all people will make this subtle, vital distinction; it is villainous that progressives use race this way for ideological domination.

Black Lives Matter has not helped black people — it has milked them for profit and worsened race relations exponentially. How will Progressives control this idiotic, failed racialization? Will tax returns have a race box to tick? How long before many white people simply hate black people where they never before did, seeded by so-called "anti-racists"?

SJWs are conditioning an entire generation of white and black people to hate each other for skin pigment. Calling people racist who are not is just racism, and it reaps the harvest foretold by Martin Luther King, Jr.: reciprocal hate and endless tribalism. What are the qualifications of Ibram X. Kendi to displace our nation's black icon of equality, Reverend Martin Luther King, Jr.? How quickly King's legacy has been canceled.

Malcolm X famously said, "You can't hate the roots of the tree without ending up hating the tree. You can't hate your origin without ending up hating yourself." SJWs hate the roots: they hate everything. CRT conditions whites to hate themselves. SJWs erase culture, manipulate facts, and rewrite history, but they cannot "cancel" human emotions by imposing false dogmas.

Humans force-feed geese, but they can't make the geese enjoy it. Social justice "theory" is nasty feed, funneled down the throats of white and black people. White people whipped endlessly with race-based shame are being psychologically conditioned to develop one of two possible emotional responses: apathy or antipathy.

Neither is good.

Follow John Klar.

Image: Andy Witchger via Wikimedia Commons, CC BY 2.0.