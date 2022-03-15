Leftists dream of interning anyone who challenges their Ukraine narrative

It made headlines on Sunday, when Sen. Mitt Romney (RINO – Utah), claimed that Tulsi Gabbard had committed “treason” by noting, accurately and with concern, that the U.S. has admitted that there are unsecured biolabs in the path of the Russian military. Romney, however, is not the only one who has taken pro-Ukraine cheerleading to such heights that anyone who’s not out there cheering with him must be arrested. This scary, un-American trend abandons the Constitution, American law, and logic.

Thomas Lifson wrote about Romney’s malevolent attack on Tulsi Gabbard because she raised concerns about unsecured biolabs in Ukraine, so I won’t rehash that issue. Heck, even I raised concerns about those unsecured labs based upon Victoria Nuland’s testimony under oath before the Senate. Those who aren’t concerned might want to pay closer attention to the news.

Romney’s attack was troubling for three specific reasons: First, he was trying to criminalize Gabbard’s First Amendment right of free expression as to issues that are matters of public record.

Second, he accused Gabbard of a crime based on a statute that carries the death penalty if a person is found guilty.

Third, regarding the crime of treason, it occurs only if someone who owes allegiance to the United States levies war against it “or adheres to their enemies, giving them aid and comfort....” 18 U.S. Code § 2381. In this case, while we may disapprove of Russia, it is not America’s “enemy” under any definition of the word. A geopolitical rival? Yes. An enemy, no, especially because Biden has explicitly disavowed any intention of going to war with Russia.

Romney, who seemed to have lost his mind and his moral compass during the Trump administration, is an old, White politician, so it’s entirely possible that only news junkies are paying attention to him.

In many ways, it’s more disturbing to learn that media types, who have larger platforms than Romney, are saying the same thing: If you don’t engage in the prescribed Two Minutes of Hate against Putin, you must be arrested and incarcerated:

They are Russian Assets and there is a war. There's a case for detaining them militarily. Trials are a sign of good faith and patience on the part of democracy. — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) March 14, 2022

Again, while there is a war, we are not in the war. Putin is currently our enemy only in the academic sense of a geopolitical rival. And free speech is still a “thing” in America, even if that may not be the case for much longer with the Uniparty in D.C. lusting for war.

Here’s the deal: At the end of the day, Putin is an evil man committing a terrible crime against humanity in Ukraine. That’s the easy part. The harder part is understanding what the best response is for America and its fellow NATO allies to take regarding a war of aggression against a civilian population in a country that is not in NATO but that abuts NATO countries.

And how does one counter a megalomaniac who obliquely threatens nuclear war? On the one hand, if you let him get away with that threat, you’ve handed him absolute power. On the other hand, if you challenge him, maybe he is crazy enough to fire a nuclear weapon.

And what about those admitted biolabs in Ukraine, along with American involvement in the labs? More than 30 years after the Cold War ended, why are we involved in Ukrainian biolabs? Also, I must admit to curiosity about why several do Democrat politicians, including Biden, sent their children to Ukraine to get rich and why the Obama/Biden government was so invested in Ukraine’s regime change.

These are all excellent questions and ones for which we, the American citizens whose media want to drag us into war with a nuclear power, are not getting good answers.

Please understand that I am not saying that we shouldn’t hate Putin and take affirmative steps to aid Ukraine. I am, however, saying that there is nothing wrong with expecting our government and its media outlets to approach the issue thoughtfully, explain without hysteria the positions they advocate, and argue intelligently against those who exercise their right to express concerns or even contrary ideas.

Currently, the D.C. Uniparty and the media, with their rush to judgment and their vicious attacks against those who prefer to be more conscious and thoughtful, remind me of nothing so much as the Red Queen in Alice in Wonderland. Like her, they’re rushing about and crying “Off with his head” to anyone who offends them, and then dreaming of a trial that proceeds with “sentence first, verdict after.”

Lewis Carroll meant the Red Queen to be the personification of Anger and Stupidity. Those are the last traits we need from those in charge of America’s government.

Image: The women of The View. Twitter screen grab.