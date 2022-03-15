Wokester's Delight: USA Today declares Dr. Rachel Levine its 2022 'Woman of the Year'

Who's the best woman? USA Today has declared a string of wokesters for its 2022 'Women of the Year' honors, and one of them is Dr. Rachel Levine.

Seems you need to be born a man to achieve excellence in womanhood these days. Being an actual woman is no longer enough.

The awards are absurd, given that not many of the women on the list have actual accomplishments -- they're there because they're victims, like Simone Biles, radical activists like Janet Murguía, promoters of bad things like recreational marijuana, like Roopali Desai; people who deny the obvious, like fashion editor Nina Garcia who credits her Colombian heritage rather than the opportunities America gave her with her success as an American fashion editor; or else women who have had some sort of role in inventing or promoting things that don't really work all that well, such as electric cars and the Moderna COVID vaccine. Naturally, Kamala Harris, whose chief achievement as a woman has been to sleep her way to the top and serve as an affirmative action placeholder for the Biden administration as well as impeachment insurance for corrupt old Joe, is on the list. And in Levine's case, it wasn't even necessary to have xx chromosomes, let alone merit, just that masculine energy it takes to seek promotions in order to be the alpha dog.

Levine in fact is a political hack who drew attention -- and promotions -- based on transgender status and nothing else. Why this person is 'woman of the year' is rather insulting to actual women, who apparently no longer measure up to USA Today's standards for what it is to be female. In its hagiographic thumbnail, USA Today writes:

Levine, 64, a trained pediatrician, became the nation's highest-ranking openly transgender official last March when the Senate confirmed her as assistant secretary of health. Levine has spent her professional life in medicine – as an academic, a clinical researcher, a primary care physician and as Pennsylvania's physical general and secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Health – but she admits her current role has proven to be the most challenging. Beyond the pandemic, Levine said she is concerned about the challenges women and girls face related to body image. She ran an eating disorder program at Penn State University and was struck by the pressures of social media related to appearance. "We need to be welcoming and celebratory for women of all aspects, of all sizes and shapes," she said. "And we have to work towards that compassion for all women and not put such an emphasis on thinness and appearance. I think that we need to work as a culture in the United States, but also globally, to be more compassionate and more accepting of girls and women, no matter what their size and shape."

So much for the obesity epidemic. Coming from a public health official, let's just say that Levine's knowledge of actual health and the impact of obesity, including childhood obesity, on health isn't there. Levine's wokester cred, though, is. Step aside, Michelle Obama.

But actually, where did that topic blow in from? Levine makes trendy wokester comments on the issues of the day, gets an "admiral" promotion from feeble Joe Biden for declaring himself a woman, puts on makeup, and voila, is now 'woman of the year.'

Levine actually has no accomplishments other than collecting promotions from the establishment which is eager to demonstrate how woke it is. Levine rather resembles the court eunuchs of the past, who, deprived of their private parts, resorted to palace scheming, flattery and winning favors from the emperor, focusing on the accumulation of gold and power.

What is Levine's actual record? Seeding nursing homes and other facilities for the elderly in Pennsylvania with COVID patients, but not before spiriting her own mother out first. As Pennsylvania's secretary for health, Levine knew that something bad was coming down, and got her own out first, leaving the public to deal with the dead relatives. In this regard, Levine was no different from New York's Gov. Andrew Cuomo, and three other Democrat blue-state governors who did similar acts of killing them off without political consequences.

As Christopher Tremoglie of the Washington Examiner wrote of Levine's promotion to admiral of public health:

It is hard to believe merit was the determining factor, especially given that Levine’s decisions as Secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Health resulted in the deaths of hundreds of senior citizens. Many critics would rush to label such a statement as transphobic (a completely made-up word), but just ask yourself, would you promote Andrew Cuomo to such a position after what he did to seniors in nursing homes? Of course not. So a white, straight man who did what Levine did would not be promoted to this position. Further, consider the statements in the media regarding Levine’s appointment. Levine’s education, background, and work experience are rarely mentioned. The emphasis is on being the “first openly transgender four-star officer.” At some point, Levine’s controversial tenure as Secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Health should have at least been discussed publicly. Broad +Liberty reported that Pennsylvania was the 5th highest state for confirmed case fatality rate. It was the 7th highest state for confirmed cases and the state with the 5th highest total of deaths from COVID-19. These are not exactly statistics that should warrant a promotion.

Pennsylvania on Levine's watch had one of the worse rates of COVID deaths in the country. Reports state that Levine's policies, which were carried on even after warnings from Congress, contributed to 63% of the COVID deaths in that state. That's the actual Levine record. But Levine somehow got her mother out of it before it happened. As I wrote in November 2020 when Biden named Levine to the post:

Protection for me, but not for thee, suck it up with life with the COVID patients, die early, and save the state some Medicaid costs. This is a heck of an inhuman person, someone who tolerated seeding nursing homes with COVID patients, while shielding her own from any consequences on the side. Yes, she claims it wasn't a nursing home, but it begs the question: Why did nursing homes need to be seeded at all with COVID patients. And if the health operation she runs is so wonderful, why did she get her mother out of it, getting her out of harm's way while not warning others? It's disgusting all the way around and this person should never be let near the levers of federal power, given this vile and lethal record.

That's the cold, hard face of woman of the year according to USA Today, the example by which all the little girls out there are supposed to look up to. With Levine being what it takes to get onto USA Today's laurel list, is it any wonder that so many children out there are being convinced that they, too, are transgender? If that's the only way to get laurels, there will be impressionable kids who will take that self-destructive route.

