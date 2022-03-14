Mitt Romney accuses Tulsi Gabbard of ‘treasonous lies’ for tweet about hazards of US-funded biolabs in Ukraine

Mitt Romney has disgraced himself by reacting hysterically to a tweet by former Representative Tulsi Gabbard calling for a ceasefire in Ukraine around the US-funded biological laboratories where hazardous pathogens exist. Romney, to his eternal disgrace, accused her of “treasonous lies.” Treason itself is a death penalty crime, but perhaps in the Senator’s mind “treasonous lies” are a different offense.

Here is Gabbard’s tweet that drew Romney’s ire:

There are 25+ US-funded biolabs in Ukraine which if breached would release & spread deadly pathogens to US/world. We must take action now to prevent disaster. US/Russia/Ukraine/NATO/UN/EU must implement a ceasefire now around these labs until they’re secured & pathogens destroyed pic.twitter.com/dhDTH5smIG — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) March 13, 2022

And here is the junior senator from Utah’s response:

Tulsi Gabbard is parroting false Russian propaganda. Her treasonous lies may well cost lives. — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) March 13, 2022

The existence of such labs in Ukraine was confirmed by Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland last week in congressional testimony:

Ukraine has biological research facilities which, in fact, we are now quite concerned Russian troops, Russian forces, may be seeking to gain control of, so we are working with the Ukrainians on how they can prevent any of those research materials from falling into the hands of Russian forces should they approach.

The World Health Organization (WHO) last week warned of the hazards of the labs:

The World Health Organization advised Ukraine to destroy high-threat pathogens housed in the country's public health laboratories to prevent "any potential spills" that would spread disease among the population, the agency told Reuters.

Twitchy has collected responses in Twitter that mostly either question the treason charge, or castigate Romney and his 5 sons for not having served in the armed forces:

“Treason”? Seriously? Get a grip. — Christina Pushaw 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) March 13, 2022

It's only treasonous if our country is Ukraine.



I don't think it's Ukraine. — Ron Coleman (@RonColeman) March 13, 2022

That’s LTC Gabbard to you. I don’t need to hear one damn word from anyone in your non-serving family about patriotism.



And I don’t even agree with her, but at least she and I served - unlike you and your entire family of free riders - and we’ll both say whatever we want. Jerk. https://t.co/G5dXBzhBvu — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) March 13, 2022

I am agnostic on the number of US-funded labs in Ukraine, but surely getting that number wrong, if Tulsi is wrong, does not constitute treason.

Romney owes Gabbard an apology.