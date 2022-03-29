Most people know about Amazon’s Alexa because there was a great deal of fanfare when the device, which listens to everything you say, answers your questions, and controls your home appliances, first appeared on the market. Less well known is Google’s “Home” pod, a little gray mushroom of a thing that does much the same. However, it appears that the Home pod may have a blind spot: Donald Trump. A video has emerged that purports to show the Home pod device incapable of answering a simple question: Who is Donald Trump?

The video’s focus is a little, gray Google “pod.” The man holding the camera explains that, while his Google device knows a whole lot about many things, she has an unexpected blind spot: Trump.

The man asks a series of “Hey, Google,” questions. “Hey, Google, who is Barack Obama?” “Hey, Google, who is Hillary Clinton?” “Hey, Google, who is Nancy Pelosi?”

In each case, the Google pod responds by referencing Wikipedia (“According to Wikipedia....”) and then starts to read off from the Wikipedia article.

It’s different, though, when the question is about Donald Trump:

“Hey, Google, who is Donald Trump?”

“Sorry, I don’t have general information about Donald Trump but I might know some specifics if you ask.”

“Hey, Google, is Donald Trump the president?”

“My apologies. I don’t understand.”

“Hey, Google, was Donald Trump the president?”

“I’m sorry. I didn’t understand.”

“Hey, Google, was Donald Trump the 45th president?”

“I don’t understand.”

“Hey, Google, was George W. Bush the 43rd president?”

“According to Wikipedia, George Walker Bush,” and off she goes with the full spiel.

“Hey, Google, who was the 45th president of the United States?”

“On the website TrumpWhiteHouse.archives.gov, they say “Trump is the 45th president of the United States....”

And then, the man double-checks to make sure that Google hadn’t just been confused earlier.

“Hey, Google, who is Donald Trump?”

“Sorry, I don’t have general information about Donald Trump but I might know some specifics if you ask.”

“Hey, Google, who is Donald J. Trump?”

“Sorry, I don’t have general information about Donald Trump but I might know some specifics if you ask.”

The man concludes that Google is suppressing information and it’s obvious.

The video seems legitimate but, frankly, I have no way of knowing whether it is or isn’t. I’ve never seen Google Home in action before.

However, reaching back to the Bush years, I’m reminded of that classic expression “fake but accurate,” meaning that it doesn’t matter if something is fake if it fits into our preconceived notions of reality.

In this case, we’ve seen that the Democrats have been frantically engaging in what the Romans called “damnatio memorie”—that is, the “condemnation of memory” or the erasure of someone from history.

The first thing Biden did when he entered the White House was to reverse every Trump executive order he could. Just last week, he relieved China of the tariff burdens Trump had imposed in order to help Americans.

The January 6 commission’s existence is an effort to prove that Trump is an “insurrectionist” who cannot run for office because of Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, which barred “insurrectionists” from serving in the federal government. The insurrection to which that referred was the Civil War, which killed 600,000 combatants. Even if it hadn’t been done away with under the Amnesty Act of 1878, it was not meant to cover a protest at the Capitol during which the Capitol police murdered one, and possibly even two, innocent women.

The entire Democrat party and no small number of RINOS want to erase Trump from America’s collective memory. That’s why it’s easy to believe that Google, a company that is open about its leftism, would program its home device to play dumb when Trump’s name is mentioned.

Image: Google Home pod. Rumble screen grab.