Biden gaslights about Trump's 'fiscal mismanagement,' claims he's a deficit-cutter, and vows more big government spending

Does Joe Biden know what he's talking about?

A few stale weeks after being rebuffed by Congress and many Democrat economists over his $3.5-trillion "build back better" spend-a-thon, he's tweeting up a storm about being a deficit-cutter while vowing even more big government spending.

Here’s what my budget all adds up to:



- Historic deficit reduction

- Historic investments in our security at home and abroad

- An unprecedented commitment to building an economy where everyone has a chance to succeed

- And a plan to pay for the investments we need as a nation — President Biden (@POTUS) March 29, 2022

This year, my Administration is on track to cut the deficit by more than $1.3 trillion.



$1.3 trillion — that would be the largest one-year reduction in the deficit in U.S. history. — President Biden (@POTUS) March 28, 2022

This does not compute.

And for good measure, he blamed Trump, gaslighting voters into thinking he's really Mr. Fiscal Discipline:

After my predecessor’s fiscal mismanagement, we’re reducing the Trump deficits and returning our fiscal house to order. — President Biden (@POTUS) March 28, 2022

Hearing this spend-a-thon artist blame President Trump for "fiscal management" is something just a little beyond the pot calling the kettle black.

Yes, Trump spent a lot. But he also cut government. And much of what was spent on his watch was on temporary COVID relief measures with built-in expiration dates. That's where Biden's so-called deficit-cutting comes from. What Biden is claiming as his great fiscal record is really just the end of COVID relief measures that were baked into the bills themselves. What's more, it was Democrats, not Trump, who demanded this extra spending in Congress in exchange for the COVID relief measures. Any bid to blame Trump is a deflection from the real culprits, who were in Congress at the time.

But Biden has no such excuses to explain his own record.

In Biden's first 14 months in office, he's signed off on at least three major spending bills, including:

The $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act and extending existing Covid-19 programs

The $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act

The $1.5 trillion Consolidated Appropriations Act

...which pretty well blew out the fiscal picture in the U.S., given that its impact has been nearly 10% inflation.

That's the real subtext here in his sudden desire to blame Trump for "fiscal mismanagement." He knows that the gambit to blame Putin for inflation didn't work, so now he's back to setting the stage to blame Trump for it.

Inflation, as Milton Friedman has said, is "always and everywhere a monetary phenomenon." When Biden signs off on multi-trillion-dollar government spending bills, one after the other, the Fed prints cash to pay for those boondoggles, and that cash has nowhere productive to go in the economy after it's outlaid. So the newly printed cash ends up like fat in the body that doesn't get burned off, and it becomes flab. When it happens in the economy, it's called inflation, and right now, it's running near 10%.

Many Twitter users didn't buy Biden's new bid to spend more while blaming Trump.

Here are a few choice tweets:

You of course refer to the fiscal House that @SpeakerPelosi & her squad of communalist fools ran into the ground for the last two years of your predecessors term?



America isn’t as forgetful as you #DementiaJoe pic.twitter.com/Pp4Kk1Aypw — Ted Howze DVM (@Ted_Howze) March 28, 2022

When you’re reducing it from an all time high, not as impressive! pic.twitter.com/uz4ZHDLItG — Peter Quinn (@tomhandy99) March 28, 2022

Inflation is 10%+ how about you have the Fed fix that before taking a victory lap on insignificant gas lighting nominal statistics. — Core Capital (@CoreCapital559) March 28, 2022

The problem is that in 2021 you increased the deficit by almost $2 Trillion vs 2019 and in 2022 you probably increased it another Trillion. From 1946 to 2019 the deficit to gdp ratio never ran in the double digits. Under your Administration it ran at 12.1% in 2021. — Zelensky Rocks (@DemandHacker) March 28, 2022

Kinda disingenuous to brag about this pic.twitter.com/costlnDTlm — Brendan (@jetfella) March 28, 2022

WikiLeaks had the best reply:

Bottom line? It's garbage. Biden did have a plan to hike taxes, which is a more legitimate means of raising government spending than money-printing, but I suspect he's not going to get too loud about it — he's out shilling it as a billionaire's tax yet also vowing to end President Trump's across-the-board tax cuts:

We can restore fiscal responsibility by rolling back the Trump Tax cuts.



Under my plan no one making less than $400,000 will pay an additional penny in taxes. But the wealthy and corporations will finally pay their fair share. — President Biden (@POTUS) March 28, 2022

Sound like a fine idea for America's battered middle class, which is already losing an average of $2,000 a year to Biden's inflationary spending? Inflation is a tax, so what Biden wants is tax on a tax.

What a winner.

No wonder he wants to blame Trump. On some level, he knows that this whole spending thing is a disaster, but he has no other ideas. And when he's thinking of his political fortunes that will come of it, quite unlike his executive record, he actually likes to get ahead of the curve.

Image: Pixabay, Pixabay License.