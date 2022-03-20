Bernie plots against Kamala

Kamala Harris, one step from the presidency, is an unmitigated disaster on all fronts.

She's failed at everything she's tried. She's famous for being the boss from hell, unable to keep staff. She's very, very, very unpopular with voters.

So surprise, surprise, the political vultures are circling.

The latest is a name we haven't seen in a while, none other than socialist Bernie Sanders:

According to Politico:

Top figures from Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaign are privately encouraging Ro Khanna to run for president in 2024 if Joe Biden doesn’t seek a second term, giving the California congressman an important stamp of approval from progressives as the party looks to its post-Biden future. Jeff Weaver, Sanders’ former presidential campaign manager, and Mark Longabaugh, a senior adviser to Sanders during his 2016 bid, have both urged Khanna to consider a campaign in the event Biden declines to run again, according to a person familiar with their discussions.

Bernie is busy plotting Kamala's demise while the rest of us are looking elsewhere. The candy-coated conditionality of "if Joe Biden doesn't seek a second term" is laughable. Of course, he's plotting. Unlike Kamala Harris, Bernie has an actual political base, one that can accomplish things.

And sure enough, Bernie and Khanna are the closest of buddies. Politically, they are two worker-ants in a socialist pod. And Khanna served as co-chair for Bernie's 2020 election campaign.

The pair of them worked together to handcuff President Trump in 2020, following his spectacular rubout of Iranian terrorist chieftain Qasem Soleimani. Neither of them liked that and together they got busy.

What's more, Khanna has been plotting such actions for years. Here's an old 2019 item I wrote about, noting their enthusiasm for primarying leftists not considered leftist enough, in a citation of a report from CNN:

Three progressive House Democrats who won their seats by challenging Democratic incumbents are rebuking a new rule by the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee that prohibits the organization from conducting business with "political vendors" that support primary challengers to incumbents, calling the rule a "blacklist" that weakens the party. Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts and Ro Khanna of California have called out the DCCC for the new rule, which is included on a form for vendors looking to partner with the organization.

SFGate notes that over on the 'right' -- the Pete Buttigieg acolytes are similarly plotting against Harris with a candidate of their own.

Which means an awful lot of leftist Democrats are seeing weakness from the Kamala side of the ticket -- and a great opportunity to grab some power for themselves in the fallout. And it's indisputable that these two teams both have significant political muscle.

Kamala Harris is an easy punching bag for Republicans, given her incompetence and phoniness. But it turns out, she's probably got even more immediate threats from within her own party and they've got money and voters to back their plots up.

SFGate, citing a political operative, notes that Khanna is slightly different from Bernie in that he occasionally tries to work with Republicans and certainly the spectrum of Democrats.

Weaver told the outlet that Khanna "would have tremendous appeal among people who supported Bernie," while Longabauch said the California congressman "would be a very effective candidate" who brings a "very powerful" message about restructuring the economy for greater wealth distribution throughout the U.S. Khanna would also be able to grow the "big tent" that is the Democratic Party, according to Longabaugh.

So now Kamala is encircled, trapped in place by her own party as its bigger stars seek to take what was given to her by the Democrat establishment.

It's bound to make her mean.

Everyone out there wants Harris out of that office. She's a power void, she's a placeholder, she's there to make Joe Biden look pretty. Given what she's attracting now, maybe she should get a clue.

Photo illustration by Monica Showalter with use of images by NRKbeta and Phil Roeder, both CC BY-SA 2.0.