Another leftist comic is slowly realizing the truth about Biden

Trevor Noah, originally from South Africa, came here and embraced American leftism with the same fervor we see in Steven Colbert and others on TV who endlessly insult conservatives and signal their woke virtue. Once given Jon Stewart’s former platform, The Daily Show, Noah dutifully defamed Trump and, at most, gently teased Democrat politicians. Now, though, Noah seems to be nibbling away at the red pill (as is Bill Maher) for he’s suddenly realized that America is in a very dangerous place thanks to Biden’s ineptitude.

In a monologue last week, Noah, after attacking Biden’s short workdays, said that the refusal of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to take Biden’s phone calls would never have happened to Trump:

“You have got to be kidding me,” Noah told viewers Wednesday night. “Apparently, Saudi Arabia won’t even pick up the phone for the president of the United States. “I mean, look, I know it’s hard to arrange those calls. You know, Riyadh is eight hours ahead, Biden is asleep by 4 p.m., it’s a narrow window to make it work, but still: That must have been really embarrassing for Biden. Can you imagine? He phones them and they don’t pick up?” Noah continued later: “Now, according to the White House, this story is totally untrue. They deny it, which I would too. But either way, man, there is no denying that Saudi Arabia isn’t playing ball with Joe Biden. And you know what? You can say what you want, but this would have never happened to Donald Trump. Never. “No one was ever ignoring Donald Trump’s calls. ‘Cause if you ignored Donald Trump’s calls, you didn’t know how he would respond. Maybe he’d send an angry tweet, or maybe he’d just, like, ban your country from everything. You don’t know. “That’s why I bet, in these situations, Biden actually wishes that he could hire Trump to step in as ‘President Wild Card.’ You know, just keep everyone on their toes. ‘Cause if Trump was calling, you best believe the UAE, they’d be racing to pick up the phone.”

The above is neither clever nor witty nor even funny, which is pretty much par for the course when it comes to left-leaning late-night “comedy” shows. What it is, though, is accurate. Biden is a shuffling nincompoop who, at best, is not taken seriously, and at worst is deadweight destroying American prestige.

Image: Trevor Noah. YouTube screen grab.

It turns out that this prestige, which leftists so derided and wanted to destroy, meant something. When America doesn’t project power—and Trump was a master Alpha power projector—the world very quickly devolves into a dangerous place, one in which brutal, terrible things happen to innocent people. All the time leftists were talking about ridiculous policies and politicians “for the children,” it was Trump’s projection of real power that protected the children in Ukraine from being blown to bits.

Part of me despises people like Maher and Noah who made Biden possible. During the Trump years, they were on board with everything: the Russia hoax, the “pee-pee tape,” the “fine people hoax,” the “Biden is a functional human being” hoax, the “vaccines are the only approach to COVID” hoax, etc. After the election, they insisted all was fair and above board, and after January 6, they were happy to promote the canard that a protest that got out of hand (or a very carefully played set-up to trap Trump and his supporters) was an “insurrection.” Currently, Noah is dutifully spreading the lie that gas prices, which almost doubled last year, have now actually doubled because...Putin.

Still, the calculating part of me says that, in the coming war for control of America, it’s useful to have people like Maher and Noah be honest and be red-pilled. They’ll never recant or apologize, of course. However, even though their cultural power is severely diminished by alternative media platforms, they still have bully-ish pulpits. If they’re going to turn on Biden, challenge woke ideology, and even acknowledge Trump’s virtues, that’s good for America.

Put another way, I may not like these comics but America may need them. So, let’s keep an eye on Trevor Noah and see if he has any other moments of honesty and insight. We need all the help we can get to turn this ship of state before Biden, rather than scraping by the iceberg (which is damaging enough), charges at full speed into the iceberg, ending forever the great American experiment.