Leftist comedy: ‘Punching down’ to mock the misery of Biden’s inflation

Comedian George Carlin famously said, “it's the duty of the comedian to find out where the line is drawn and cross it deliberately.”

It appears that Stephen Colbert misunderstood that quote when he said the following on his late-night show.

“Today, the average gas price in America hit an all-time record high of over $4 per gallon. Okay, that stings, but a clear conscience is worth a buck or two. I’m willing to pay. I’m willing to pay $4 a gallon. Hell, I’ll pay $15 a gallon because I drive a Tesla.”

The line that Carlin was referring to is limits set by the self-appointed establishment. Carlin was urging comedians to fearlessly speak their minds and take on the powerful.

Colbert with his snobbery did cross a line, but only that of decency and propriety.

There is also an unwritten rule of comedy that is you punch up. You take on those who are powerful and affluent of the establishment. You indulge in self-deprecating humor.

Colbert’s words offer an insight into liberal echo chambers, which judging by his comedy, Colbert’s team most certainly lives in. Every word on Colbert's show is meticulously vetted at various stages. Colbert isn't an amateur comedian riffing at an underground comedy club. Colbert has around 20 writers who write ‘jokes’ for him. Upon approval, all ‘jokes’ are passed through a series of checks. The validators include myriad executives, executive producers, creative producers, writers, directors, and Colbert himself.

Once the show is taped, the contents are vetted as editors put the show together.

The final check is by the censors and then the show is aired.

Surprisingly or perhaps unsurprisingly, since this is the echo chamber, nobody at any stage thought of Colbert’s remarks as tone-deaf and offensive to the working class who are struggling due to inflation.

Colbert and his minions may think that Trump supporters living in ‘flyover country’ are the only ones driving gas-guzzling vehicles. Hence, his ‘humor’ and Tesla boast were meant to show these ‘deplorables’ their place. Since they think MAGA hat-wearing supporters are responsible for everything that is wrong in our world, jokes at their expense are encouraged and welcomed.

Dissenters in Colbert's team probably practice silence to retain employment.

Their audience is also part of this echo chamber and on occasions, they need to be trained on how to think.

When Trump fired James Comey, Colbert joked about it and the audience burst into cheers and applause because they thought Comey cost Hillary the elections. Colbert had to remind them that Comey was now the 'good guy' for trying to sabotage Trump.

If these were merely a bunch of obnoxious comedians, people have the option of not watching.

Alas, these very ideas are expressed by those in power.

Last year, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said "families who own an electric vehicle will never have to worry about gas prices again."

Recently Vice President Kamala Harris and Buttigieg appeared at an event celebrating the first anniversary of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act, which passed last year.

They talked about transitioning the nation toward zero-emission electric cars and buses and creating a national network of electric vehicle chargers.

Colbert’s personal net worth has been estimated at $75 million and his annual salary is $15 million.

Harris and Buttigieg are also wealthy and travel in vehicles funded by the government. Buttigieg makes around $ 221,400 per year while Harris makes $230,700.

According to the latest data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), the annual mean wage for a full-time wage or salary worker in the United States is $53,490 per year.

The average cost of an electric car is $55,000. The price of an electric car is around $19,000 higher than that of a regular gas-powered vehicle. A Tesla car costs around $75,000.

For average Americans, the price of a Tesla is more than their annual in-hand salary. The increasing expenditure owing the Biden’s inflation makes saving almost impossible. Hence owning a Tesla is an impossibility.

Colbert earns around 280 times more than the regular Americans. While both Harris and Buttigieg make roughly five times more than regular Americans. They also receive perks which reduce their expenditures greatly.

There is nothing wrong with being wealthy and successful; each carves his own path based on luck, opportunities, effort, talent, and exposure.

It is common decency to not boast about your wealth or make an ostentatious display before the less fortunate. This empathy is instinctive in most human beings.

But this is liberalism today.

They indulge in symbolism and virtue signaling.

But in reality, their activism is their business. Their charity foundations offer them limitless expense accounts. Their activism gets them profitable professional engagements. Even the talentless who follow orders are taken care of by the echo chamber. This explains why Kamala Harris and Alyssa Milano reportedly are worth $7 million and $10 million respectively.

They may claim to care for diversity. But in their professional and personal lives, they strictly prefer the echo chamber. It has probably been ages since they have had a meaningful conversation with a regular person.

Their version of a regular working person, especially Trump supporters, is through caricatures they read about the New York Times or on MSNBC.

This dehumanization has eroded all their empathy for working people struggling under inflation.

When in a good mood they think Trump supporters are gullible simpletons who were conned by President Trump. When they are in a bad mood, Trump supporters are bigots and domestic terrorists who deserve rigorous and prolonged imprisonment.

The self-righteous aristocracy has already decided what is good for the proletariat and hence feel empower to shout orders.

“Vote for Hillary”

“Drive an electric car”

“Take the vaccine”

"Wear the mask"

"Stay indoors and do not party"

"Make sacrifices for the environment"

"A clear conscience is better than an empty bank account"

The sermons and orders are relentless. Those who reject the groupthink are branded as bigots and are ‘cancelled’.

They spend most of their waking hours talking about compassion and inclusion you would think they would have a modicum of empathy.

It would be gravely erroneous to confuse their word with their thoughts.

Their snobbery would probably turn off Marie Antoinette.

Photo credit: YouTube screengrab