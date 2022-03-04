And Beto is still talking the lights going out

In Texas, the stage is set for the anticipated Abbott vs O'Rourke gubernatorial election in 8 months. Incumbent Texas Gov. Greg Abbott gave a victory speech highlighting job creation and the strong state economy following his primary victory. On the Democrat side, Beto O'Rourke is still talking about the power grid and a few other things:

The People of Texas Campaign will focus partly on Abbott's "radical agenda," as O'Rourke's campaign puts it.

“While Abbott tries to divide and distract us, we are focused on uniting Texans around a shared vision for great jobs, world-class schools, affordable health care, and a future where everyone in this state can live to their full potential," O'Rourke said in a news release Wednesday.

Gov. Abbott spoke about the Texas economy:

"Tonight, Republicans sent a message: they want to keep Texas the land of opportunity and prosperity for absolutely everybody, the prosperity we've delivered over the past eight years," Abbott said in his victory speech late Tuesday night. "Texans face a very profound question this election: do we take a left turn that leads to more government and less freedom?"

So the stage is set.

At this point, it looks like Gov. Abbott has a stronger hand, i.e. job growth and the number of relocations to Texas.

On the other hand, Mr. O'Rourke avoids specifics and speaks about the lights that went out a year ago. And does not mention President Biden.

At the moment, Gov. Abbott leads Mr. O'Rourke by 8.8 points. Over the next few weeks, the governor will very likely be endorsed by his fellow Republicans, Mr. Alan West and Mr. Don Huffines. It should give him an uptick in the approval polls. Who endorses Mr. O'Rourke now? I don't know but don't expect VP Harris or Sen. Bernie Sanders to visit Texas anytime soon.

By the way, the GOP did well in south Texas, the most Hispanic area of the state:

Gov. Abbott is saying that the GOP will carry the Hispanic vote in November and that looks like a better bet after Tuesday's primary. And, once again, Beto is still talking about the lights that went out 13 months ago.

Image: Gage Skidmore, via Flickr // CC BY-SA 2.0