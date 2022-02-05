We the People can clean up American government

I have been outlining a seven-year plan to take back our country from those who seek to destroy it. (See the links at the end of this post.) The first part has begun. We are putting pressure locally to change the country’s direction and to create change locally. The next step is to retake the Congress with people who want to return our government back to the Founders’ vision.

The People have done this before:

WE THE PEOPLE of the United States, in order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.

Our union is broken. Those who broke it seek to increase its new imperfections and create something different from the more perfect union our Founders envisioned. They create strife and division to increase their power and control. This is purposeful disunity.

Justice has disappeared and we have established injustice as normal. Justice is applied depending on political belief, race, or identification. The wealthy receive different justice from the poor. The connected are treated differently than those without ties to the system. We no longer have a rule of law; we have a rule of men declaring what they think the law should be.

Peace and tranquility are absent. Factions disrupt our society’s peace and seek to create division and hatred. Politicians encourage violence in the streets. Another Civil War is openly discussed because of the loss of tranquility. Distrusted election results create division rather than calm acceptance.

Our common defense has failed. We do not try to defend our borders. Our economic enemies run roughshod over us. We cannot defend ourselves against a virus from a foreign source and are forced to submit to government mandates that have proven to be ineffective.

General welfare is a shambles. Our country has sabotaged its own finances with excessive spending. Inflation is soaring. Employment is unstable. The goods to fill the shelves of our stores cannot reach consumers. We are locked down, masked, restricted in our movements, and told that we must show our papers to participate in free society.

Image created using pictures in the public domain.

The “blessing” to our posterity is a curse of massive and unpayable debt.

Our job is to reestablish our foundation in our Constitution. We the People can do this. It will be hard and it will take everyone that is willing to do their part. There are seven action points to remember:

1. The work has already started. 2. This massive job requires many people. 3. Everyone has something to offer. 4. We only do what we can do. 5. The work is close to home. 6. Leaders must lead in work and spirit. 7. The unwilling can be ignored.

We have already started. People are challenging school boards, city councils, and state legislatures. Election reforms to guarantee integrity are happening. Outsiders are stepping up to challenge weak leadership in primary elections. If you want to help, it is not necessary to start a new movement. Hitch a ride on one that is already moving.

Millions of people are stepping up to this battle of ideas. They are in our families, at work, and in our houses of worship. They bring the skills that they have, and they learn new skills as needed. Some work quietly and others put themselves into the breach, exposing themselves to the enemy’s attacks.

We will do whatever we can and we will know that we cannot do it all. Our jobs will be just outside our front doors. We are already living where we are needed as this fight is happening everywhere at once.

Leaders are stepping up and many are people whom we never realized were leaders. Leading is physical work as well the spiritual edification that builds the internal courage needed for the long and hard fight that this will be. Pretend leaders are being seen for what they have always been and will be treated with the lack of respect they deserve.

Those not willing to step up and help will be ignored. If they decide later that they want to join this battle, welcome them. We need everyone who is willing and a growing movement has greater momentum.

We stand where our Founders stood. As Lincoln said, they were committed to creating a nation “of the people, by the people, for the people.” The people are the sovereign authority and with this authority is a great responsibility to keep that which our Founders gave us. We must correct the failures, we must take it back. and promise to each other that “with a firm reliance on the protection of divine Providence, we mutually pledge to each other our Lives, our Fortunes and our sacred Honor.”

We really can do this.

