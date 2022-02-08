Get woke, go broke: Olympics version

Did you hear that the Olympics are on? You probably did because you check American Thinker daily.

Did you hear that the TV audience is down? Yes, and you are not watching it, either.

If the first night of coverage is any indication, NBC will have a tough time in the ratings with the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. Thursday’s primetime coverage of the Beijing Winter Olympics averaged 7.25 million viewers on NBC, marking the smallest primetime Olympic audience ever on the network. The previous low was 8.5 million for the final night of competition at last year’s Tokyo Summer Olympics.

Where were the young people? They weren't watching either:

The declines in among key young demographics were particularly stark. Thursday’s NBC window averaged just a 1.2 rating in adults 18-49, down 68% from 2018 (3.7) and down 80% from 2014 (6.0). The rating in adults 18-34 was a mere 0.7, down 73% from ’18 (2.6).

Maybe everybody was watching the NFL Pro Bowl? Probably not!

Let me tell why I'm not watching.

First, China is violating human rights like a good communist country does. It's obscene. Every time I see something made in China, it makes me wonder if that was made at a slave factory.

Second, some of these sponsors are repulsive. Some had no problems making a big splash about Georgia's voting law. I guess they don't care about a total absence of voting rights in China. I will always remember my old marketing class teacher who said something about market share or having a Chinese person drinking a soft drink every day. Yes, that's a lot of soft drinks if you don't care about people living in a police state. It's like going to a beach in Cuba. It's beautiful beach, but the country is a horror.

And finally there is COVID. China was never transparent and who knows how many people died because of it.

The thrill is gone and so are the ratings. Go woke or make excuses for tyrants and you may find that Americans have had enough.