The male swimmer calling himself a girl also thinks he's Jackie Robinson

A few years ago, white-skinned privileged male Will Thomas was a nice-looking young man, an average competitive college swimmer on the University of Pennsylvania's men's swimming team. However, like many young men, he was restless and vaguely dissatisfied, so he decided to do something about it. Unlike most searching young men, he didn't join the Army or travel the world. Instead, he let his hair grow, visited some questionable medics for some estrogen and testosterone suppression shots, changed his name to Lia, and just...like...that..."transitioned" to and "identified" as...female.

He subsequently "transitioned" to the university's women's swim team and just...like...that...outswam every woman on the team, easily winning all women's swimming competitions. Indeed, Thomas is doing swimmingly in competitions, "transitioning" "from #462 as a male to #1 as a "female."

Oh, what a surprise! Despite the testosterone suppression shots, he still has more of the stuff than his female teammates. Thus, his muscle strength and endurance capabilities reflect the genuine biological "identity" — male in case you forgot — Thomas received from the moment he was conceived, meaning greater strength than women plus higher physical endurance, retaining strength longer than women. And stronger bones.

Understandably, some members of the university's female swimming team have been speaking against Thomas's unacknowledged unfair advantages over them, plus other real discomfort and unusual unpleasantness, asserting that Thomas is a genuine male.

'It's definitely awkward because Lia [sic] still has male body parts and is still attracted to women,' one swimmer on the team told DailyMail.com in an exclusive interview. Lia [sic] has told her [sic] teammates that she [sic] dates women. While Lia [sic] covers herself with a towel sometimes, there's a decent amount of nudity, the swimmer said. She and others have had a glimpse at her [sic] private parts.

Check out the photos of Thomas at the link. Note the distinctive...uh...male bulge clearly visible in the oh, so tight female swimsuit adorning Thomas. So far, thank goodness, Thomas has not undergone that anti-male, irreversible final surgical step. Please don't, Will — you will most certainly regret it.

In addition, female swim team members claim the following:

The crux of the swimmers' complaints is the biological advantage that Lia [sic] has over female teammates. The swimmers were promised competition between females, not men who want to be female. Yet, there's also the matter of an apparently inflated ego. "She [sic] compares herself to Jackie Robinson," the female swimmer told me. "She [sic] said she [sic] is like the Jackie Robinson of trans sports."

Jackie Robinson! Hey, Will Thomas! Yes, you have some real psychological problems, so I sincerely wish you the best at resolving them — but not at the expense of others. And not by demeaning others, trivializing their problems and their accomplishments in spite of the obstacles they faced. That is what he is doing by comparing himself to Jackie

Robinson. This is Black History Month, so he'd benefit from learning some important history. Jackie Robinson was one of the outstanding baseball players of his era and all times, an outstanding player in the Negro League, who nevertheless confronted horrific abuse 75 years ago, when he

broke the decades-old "colour line" of Major League Baseball when he appeared on the field for the National League Brooklyn Dodgers. He played as an infielder and outfielder for the Dodgers from 1947 through 1956. (snip) He was an immediate success on the field. Leading the National League in stolen bases, he was chosen Rookie of the Year. In 1949 he won the batting championship with a .342 average and was voted the league's Most Valuable Player (MVP). ... His career in baseball was stellar. His lifetime batting average was .311, and he led the Dodgers to six league championships and one World Series victory. As a base runner, Robinson unnerved opposing pitchers and terrorized infielders who had to try to prevent him from stealing bases.

And much more!

No, Will Thomas, you're no Jackie Robinson! And no winning female swimmer! This is a troubled man who is happier with the delusion that he is a woman.

Image: Eric Sonstroem via Flickr, CC BY 2.0 (cropped).