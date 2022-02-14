AOC starts Twitter war with Ted Cruz, loses badly

Out of the blue, Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez launched a Twitter attack on Senator Ted Cruz. As you will see, the gist of the attack is that she thinks Senator Cruz can’t dance the way the cool kids do. The cool kids naturally include her, dancing in a Twitter video, with the person in the foreground of African American descent, and behind her AOC in one of her expensive designer outfits, moving rhythmically to music.

Ted Cruz could never pic.twitter.com/lGAO45uuy2 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 13, 2022

Perhaps this is supposed to be a dig at Cruz as an intellectual nerd, someone who was studying while the hip BIPOC crowd was out clubbing. Remember that after graduating from Boston University, Rep. Ocasio-Cortez (at the time using the name Sandy Cortez) put her erudition to work as a bartender at a Manhattan club. Methinks Sandy, who loves to pontificate on practically any subject, has a slight inferiority complex to the Senator who was praised by one of his Harvard Law School professors as his most brilliant student, and who regularly dazzles with his intellect.

Replies from Cruz supporters picked up on her previous claim that her critics just want to date her and threw it back in her face:

Hey @tedcruz, @AOC wants to date you. — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) February 13, 2022

Are you flirting with @tedcruz — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) February 13, 2022

But Senator Cruz took a different approach, and with 2 words put her in her place.

Photo credit: Twitter video screengrab (cropped)

Hat tip: The Right Scoop