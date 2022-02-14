Where's Hillary?

Hillary Clinton is in big trouble.

With revelations from Special Counsel John Durham's investigation that her 2016 campaign literally paid tech companies to spy on the Trump campaign, the Trump transition, the Trump residence, and the Trump White House, the question now is what kind of felony charges are coming. It looks like this:

Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio noted Special Counsel John Durham alleged in Friday's legal filing that Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign paid an Internet company to "infiltrate" servers at Trump Tower and the White House to try to tie Donald Trump to Russia. "Yep, there was spying going on, and it was worse than we thought because they were spying on the sitting president of the United States," Jordan told "Fox & Friends." "And it goes right to the Clinton campaign. So God bless John Durham. "His investigation is taking a long time. But we're getting to now what we all suspected," Jordan said. "The only thing we didn't understand was it was worse than we thought."

At the center of the unraveling spider web is Hillary Clinton herself, and attention is rightly turning to her.

The New York Post's editorial page opens with this:

So there you have it. Russiagate, the collective delusion that Donald Trump was secretly a Russian agent aided and abetted by the Kremlin, the topic of uncountable inches of Washington Post and New York Times copy and the entire prime-time lineup of MSNBC, was a dirty trick by the Hillary Clinton campaign. Not just part of it. All of it. One of the most diabolical, successful misinformation campaigns ever concocted.

Curiously, she's made herself scarce these past few days. Her normally active Twitter account has gone silent.

But it doesn't mean she's hiding in shame. She's all full of defiance and mockery.

On Feb. 11, she put up this sarcastic tweet and even tried to hawk hats from it for cash, pinning her tweet to the top of her feed:

Just in time for Galentine's Day, and the news that Trump was flushing documents down White House toilets...



A limited edition hat is in the @onwardtogether store now. https://t.co/4TiUxjmRNY pic.twitter.com/rF7EeOKXm4 — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) February 11, 2022

At first glance, this didn't age well, what with the revelations that have since come. Did she know they were coming? It's unknown, but either she put up a tweet that draws attention to her potential felonies and in a logical world would be expected to be taken down — or she knew the charges were coming, and she wanted this mocking message to be up.

The mockery, though, has gotten old. It's almost as jurassic as "I don't recall." It may well be that if the latter possibility is operative, she's grotesquely out of touch and confident of her chops to get away with it.

She's put on the radio silence now, so the mockery remains her only statement. Bernie Sanders got the ball rolling on that one in 2015 — declaring at a debate that "the American people are sick and tired of your damn emails." The entire spin has been that her emails are boring — and she's still using it now. Note the big laugh of surprised relief on her face as feckless Bernie dropped that political gift into her lap.



Image: TPM TV/CNN, YouTube screen shot.

After that, she went on to cheat Bernie Sanders of the 2016 nomination, as WikiLeaks email revelations subsequently revealed. No wonder she couldn't be happier when a political rival dismisses her "damn emails."

And that's relevant because 2022 isn't 2016 anymore, and as she mocks the issue of illegal spying with "but her emails" gaslighting, she doesn't actually have the political friends to cover for her as she once had.

At the New York Post, Paul Sperry writes:

A surprisingly large share of Democrats wants to see Hillary Clinton investigated over her possible role in manufacturing dirt to try to tie Donald Trump to the Kremlin, a new poll shows. The survey, conducted by TechnoMetrica Institute of Policy and Politics in New Jersey last month, polled 1,308 Americans about the mushrooming investigation by Special Counsel John Durham into the FBI's probe of Trump's alleged links to Russia during the 2016 presidential campaign. Nearly three out of four of those polled who are following the story said they think it's important prosecutors investigate Clinton for her role in the Russiagate scandal along with her top campaign advisers. That includes two-thirds — or 66 percent — of the Democrats polled who said they have been keeping up with the case.

That sounds as though even Democrats are no longer willing to cover for her. Who might those Democrats be? My money is on bitter Bernie-supporters.

That's also bad news for the other thing Hillary's doing, which is apparently trying to run for president again:

Hillary Clinton is making headlines as she sets up speaking engagements, shows up to campaign events, and sells merchandise poking fun at onetime rival Donald Trump. The former first lady, New York senator, secretary of state, and defeated 2016 Democratic nominee is back in the spotlight as President Joe Biden stumbles. The Clinton 2024 idea gained steam when a pair of former allies penned an op-ed in the Wall Street Journal saying she could be a "change candidate" and pitching the idea of a comeback.

In third-world countries, embattled pols sometimes run for president, or the legislatures of their countries, not because they want power entirely, but also to stay out of jail. Sometimes it's even a legitimate move, given the politicization of some countries' prosecutorial systems. The office they win or try to win comes with legal immunity, which cuts the prosecutorial spotlight in an instant.

Might that be what Hillary is trying to do now? Mocking her emails, running for office — it sounds like whistling past the graveyard or trying to beat back the sea with a hammer. The genie is out of the bottle now.

Image: TMP TV, CNN YouTube screen shot.