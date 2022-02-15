Canada's truckers show who they are with act to help small businesses

Canada's truck strike is seeing some movement, and Canada's truckers are showing who they are. As reported by Fox News, we have this headline:

Herein you can find the true nature of the Freedom Convoy movement. The Canadian truckers shut it all down, reducing the mayor of Ottawa to beg through back-channel negotiations for them to move.

They agreed, in the name of helping small businesses stay afloat and to ensure that the average citizen is longer suffering.

My question is: Where were these businesses and citizens to stand with the truckers whose livelihoods were taken from them for not submitting to the Wuhan Plague vaccines and lockdowns? The picture is probably mixed, to put it politely.

But the truckers made the grand move anyway. Nothing makes them do this, other than their own moral compasses -- something some of these businesses and people may not have had, and certainly their elected officials didn't.

The truckers made a statement here:

"The Freedom Convoy Board agree with your request to reduce pressure on the residents and businesses in the City of Ottawa. We have made a plan to consolidate our protest efforts around Parliament Hill. We will be working hard over the next 24 hours to get buy in from the truckers. We hope to start repositioning our trucks on Monday."

If ever there was a modern day movement that truly represents We The People and all that we collectively agree is good and just, the Freedom Convoys are that thing.

"The freemen of America did not wait until usurped power had strengthened itself by exercise, and entangled the question in precedents. They saw all the consequences in the principle, and they avoided the consequences by denying the principle." --James Madison

Jarrad Winter is a dad, U.S. Marine, engineer, developer, whiteHat hacker and slayer of tyranny.