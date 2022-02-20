Alec Baldwin’s cruel reaction to Hutchins family lawsuit

Alec Baldwin has had some sketchy reactions since he killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. He claimed to be grief-stricken, yet there were pictures on the internet of Baldwin celebrating Halloween with his children mere days after he deprived Andros Hutchins of his mother. Parading a happy family does not seem like the action of a grief-stricken man.

Baldwin has tried to portray himself as the victim, was dilatory about turning over his cell phone, and insisted in an interview with ABC News that he did not pull the trigger of the gun he used to kill Halyna Hutchins with—and Santa Fe district attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies has announced that informal tests confirmed it is possible to fire a gun without actually pulling the trigger. However, it is not possible to fire a gun without manipulating it in some fashion, and Halyna would be alive today if Baldwin had not been pointing the gun at her. A quirk of the pistol he was handling does not negate his unsafe handling of the gun.

I thought at this point that nothing Alec Baldwin did could surprise me. I was wrong. Halyna Hutchins’ family has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Baldwin. Even if he manages to dodge criminal prosecution, he will very likely have to shell out some heavy monetary damages to this bereaved family.

Perhaps it is not unreasonable to suggest that, under the circumstances, a normal human being with average compassion would keep their head down and their mouth shut. And perhaps Baldwin is just a tad more abnormal than he already seemed. His reaction to the Hutchins’ family announcement of the lawsuit was to post a jaw-dropping video of him snuggling with his children.

Obviously, there’s nothing wrong with a group hug with his children, but it is incredibly callous to showcase his family time to the family whose loved one he killed. Halyna’s son, Andros, will never cuddle with his mother again, never feel her arms around him, never stare into her eyes as she smiles at him. Baldwin has caused Halyna’s family enough anguish with his “accidental” shooting. Rubbing their noses in all they have lost seems an act of deliberate cruelty.

