VIDEO: The Italian response to COVID fireworks bans

In the city of Naples, the mayor, citing COVID, issued an ordinance banning the display of fireworks on New Year's Eve. The video below purports to show the city's exuberant response — a stirring affirmation, if it's for real, that Mussolini wasn't entirely wrong when he complained that the Italians were ungovernable, at least when it comes to following unreasonable, arbitrary, or malevolent mandates, be they from pompous dictators or petty bureaucrats.

During these dog days of vaccine passports, mask mandates, and such, we all can use some inspiration.

Watch the short video here or below. Viva l'Italia!

Image via Pxhere.