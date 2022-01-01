With COVID, Democrat bureaucrats finally admit the truth

If you still doubt that our COVID nightmare is being fully orchestrated by the evilest cabal of miscreants ever assembled in America, look no further than the latest stories that have just come over the wire featuring the almighty Fauci and some of his minions. How convenient for the perps to let the cat out of the bag on a Friday New Year’s Eve when most people are trying to forget the never-ending horror show that was the year of Our Lord 2021 and, therefore, are not paying attention to the News.

In what many are saying should be the end of the COVID Crisis, King Fauci made the most stunning admission of his career, live on MSNBC; namely, that all of the illegal and unconstitutional mandates that are being forced on us are based on fake numbers and phony statistics.

It really is quite incredible as you can see for yourself. The Evil Midget is saying the quiet part out loud: There is a difference between getting hospitalized (or presumably even dying) “with” COVID as opposed to “because” of COVID. Isn’t that what some of us have been saying all along?

But the other important thing is that if you look at the children who are hospitalized, many of them are hospitalized with COVID as opposed to or because of COVID. And what we mean by that—if a child goes in the hospital, they automatically get tested for COVID. And they get counted as a COVID-hospitalized individual. When in fact, they may go in for a broken leg or appendicitis or something like that. So, it’s overcounting the number of children who are, quote, hospitalized with COVID, as opposed to because of COVID.

In other words, we who have the misfortune of living in Blue states like New York are being forced to wear muzzle masks, get injections we don’t want or need, and comply with often conflicting rules and regulations, all of which are based on inaccurate information. After all, Fauci finally admitted the con of conflating “with COVID” with “from COVID” when it comes to COVID case numbers, hospitalizations, and even deaths. All this misinformation has prevented us from even trying to live a halfway normal life. You know, like the lives we had back in 2019.

Image: Fauci (edited in befunky). YouTube screen grab

But it gets better and why not? As Hitler, the biggest liar of all explained, if you tell a lie big enough and often enough people will find it impossible to believe that you’re lying. That is precisely what has happened in the last twenty months or so and continues even as we begin the new year.

When it comes to COVID, it turns out that, once again, the corruptocrats who run New York have learned their lessons well from Master Fauci and have doubled down on their mendacity. They have gotten so bold that they now admit to using overblown claims about the number of children who were ostensibly hospitalized for COVID. You see, they needed to “scare” parents into getting the shots because many of them are now questioning whether it’s a good idea to inject their children with an Emergency Use gene therapy that they probably don’t need based on their age and low levels of transmission.

In a press conference Monday alongside Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul, Bassett — who came down with the virus last week despite being fully vaccinated against it — effectively acknowledged that the state health department’s misleadingly framed the numbers to scare parents. “The numbers that we gave on pediatric admissions weren’t intended to make it seem that children were having an epidemic of infection, these were small numbers,” Bassett admitted regarding the alert. “That was based on 50 hospitalizations, and I’ve now given you some larger numbers, but they’re still small numbers.” “It really was to motivate pediatricians and families to seek the protection of vaccination,” she then stated.

Finally, if we thought that our un-elected Governor would perhaps show us some mercy for being such good and obedient vassals, it turns out that Empress Hochul had other ideas. Despite the admissions of Lord Fauci and her own Health Department consigliere, Hochul declared that CUNY and SUNY students will be required to get their COVID-19 boosters by next semester, and our state’s “Vax or Mask” mandate for businesses is now extended till February 1st.

So, there you have it. The truth bomb we all have been waiting for: The stunning admission that the Wuhan virus isn’t really infecting and killing all those millions of people that we’ve been told as our liberties and freedom have been stripped from us. We have lost so much—our children, grandchildren, aged parents, businesses, jobs, friendships; in short, everything that makes life worth living, and all because federal and Blue state bureaucrats were overcounting the cases and deaths.

Why aren’t there headlines about this? Will there be next week? Will this affect the Supreme Court cases? I don’t know. Let’s just say that I am not going to throw away all my “FJB/Let’s Go Brandon” muzzle masks just yet.

Irene Heron is a pseudonym.