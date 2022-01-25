The most entertaining Karen ever?

My colleague Andrea Widburg has covered a remarkable incident of obnoxious Karens bullying – and even assaulting – a Black man in an elevator for not wearing a mask. If you haven’t looked at it yet, click here to observe what looks like aggressive insanity. But the day would not be complete without taking a look at another aspect of Covid insanity that is so over the top that laughter is almost impossible to avoid.

The video was shot at the anti-vax mandate rally on the Mall in Washington, DC, as a woman who evidently works with children judging by her van, has what only can be called an infantile temper tantrum. It is so childish and empty of any intelligence or mooring in reality (“white supremacists”? “our territory”? that it must be a put-on. She stomps her feet like a terrible twos infant and even jumps in the air while screaming obscenities.

Except that I don’t think it is an act. It is a combination of Trump Derangement Syndrome and Covid madness

Savor these 28 seconds:

(language warning)