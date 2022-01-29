The ADL just proudly hired an antisemite

The Anti-Defamation League (“ADL”), which was formed as a bulwark against antisemitism, has been helmed for several years by an Obama acolyte. Maybe it shouldn’t surprise us, then, that the ADL recently and proudly hired someone who hates Jews.

The ADL was formed in the early 20th century when antisemitism was virulently dangerous. Signally, in 1913, despite the absence of any evidence against him, Leo Max Frank was convicted of murder in Atlanta, Georgia. It was patently clear that the conviction occurred because he was Jewish. Two years later, when his last appeal failed, a crowd seized Frank from the jail and lynched him. It was one of the ugliest antisemitic episodes in a country that had long been a haven for Jews.

Also, in 1913, partially in response to Frank’s conviction, B’nai B’rith (a Jewish service organization founded in 1843) formed the Anti-Defamation League to fight back against antisemitism in America. One of the ADL’s biggest earliest successes was getting Henry Ford to apologize in 1927 for the virulent antisemitism he routinely published in The Dearborn Independent.

Over the years, the ADL hewed to its mandate to fight back against antisemitism in America. Although it began tilting left some time ago, things really changed in 2015 when it appointed Jonathan Greenblatt as its CEO. Greenblatt, a former Special Assistant to Barack Obama and Director of the Office Social Innovation and Civic Participation, expanded the ADL’s mandate. Now, it stands against “racism” generally.

For example, in April 2021, the Greenblatt came out strongly against...Tucker Carlson. Greenblatt didn’t do this because Tucker said anything antisemitic. Instead, he accused Tucker of racism because Tucker spoke out against Biden’s illegal open border policy. That policy has, in the last 12 months, welcomed into America almost 2 million unvetted, unknown, probably unhealthy people, many of them drug and people traffickers, and secretly used taxpayer money to spread them throughout the U.S. But for Jonathan Greenblatt, Tucker’s a racist.

If you go to the ADL website, you’ll discover that the ADL is now an all-purpose organization dedicated to fighting every kind of “hate”: “Immigrant & Refugee Rights,” LGBTQ Rights,” “Race & Racial Justice,” “Voting Rights,” and “Women’s Equity,” to name but a few.

In keeping with this generalized woke mindset, Jonathan Greenblatt proudly announced that the ADL’s new Director of Jewish Outreach and Partnerships has won an award that sees her as part of a “movement to empower & includes Jews of Color.”

.@JProNetwork announced their 2022 JPro Young Professionals awards to include @ADL’s new Director of Jewish Outreach and Partnerships. Mazel tov to @temasmith! Kudos for being honored for your vital voice in the movement to empower & include Jews of Color. https://t.co/FChX41fRX2 — Jonathan Greenblatt (@JGreenblattADL) January 25, 2022

That sounds like a good partnership given that Blacks, sadly, are among the most antisemitic people in America, with BLM working hard to increase that mindset. Except it turns out that Tema Smith is herself a purveyor of antisemitism by accusing Jews of being...wait for it...racists:

The ADL hired this person as their new director of Jewish Outreach specifically because they don’t hear from @SethAMandel enough. pic.twitter.com/4yZuk837ko — Joe Cunningham (@JoePCunningham) January 26, 2022

That’ll improve relationships between the two groups....

There’s nothing original about Tema Smith. Frankly, she’s just another self-loathing leftist Jew.

But how does a group founded to fight antisemitism hire a woman who antisemitically accuses Jews of being racists? By redefining racism in the Marxist way.

Up until the Marxists got ahold of the lexicon, racism meant imputing negative stereotypes to people based upon their race and discriminating against them. The Holocaust was a good example of anti-Jewish racism, just as slavery and Jim Crow were good examples of anti-Black racism.

But for the ADL, as for all Marxists, it’s about the economic hierarchy and the Marxist purity of various groups. Thus, we get this from the ADL glossary:

Racism is the marginalization and/or oppression of people of color based on a socially constructed racial hierarchy that privileges white people.

In other words, Jews, whom Marxists consider to be White, are privileged and can only be racists against Blacks. And the corollary is that Blacks can never be antisemitic against Jews.

Congratulations to the ADL for turning itself into a vehicle for antisemitism. Truly, there is nothing that leftists cannot destroy.

Sadly, this is part of a long trend of organizations created to fight antisemitism de-Judaizing themselves and becoming generic, and often antisemitic, leftist organizations.

