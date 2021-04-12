The Anti-Defamation League is no longer about protecting Jews

B’nai B’rith, a Jewish service organization, founded the Anti-Defamation League in 1913 to fight anti-Semitism. However, perhaps because most Jews are Democrats, the organization has drifted from its missions. Now, under the leadership of Jonathan Greenblatt, a former Obama administration official, the ADL is just another arrow in the Democrat party quiver.

Therefore, it’s no coincidence that the ADL’s latest target is the same person as the Democrat party’s latest target: Tucker Carlson. Carlson’s sin is that he objects to having tens of millions of illegal aliens living in America and millions more flooding into America over the border that Joe Biden has illegally opened.

During his show last week, Tucker Carlson was open about the fact that Democrats are seeking to replace existing Americans with a population of people who will reliably vote for Democrats:

The discussion [on CNN between “Tater” Stelter and Greenblatt] centered around a segment on Fox News last week in which Carlson said, “I know that the left and all the little gate-keepers on Twitter become literally hysterical if you use the term ‘replacement.’ If you suggest that the Democratic Party trying to replace the current electorate, the voters now casting ballots with new people, more obedient voters from the third world. But they become hysterical because that’s what’s happening actually. Let’s just say it that is true.” He added, “This matters on a bunch of different levels, but on a basic level, it is a voting rights question. In a democracy, one person equals one vote. If you change the population, you dilute the political power of the people who live there. So every time they imported new voters, I become disenfranchised as a current voter. Everyone wants to make a racial issue out of it. ‘Oh, the white replacement theory.’ No, this is a voting rights question. I have less political power because they’re importing a brand new electorate. Why should I sit back and take that? The power that I have is an American, guaranteed that birth is one-man and one-vote, and they are diluting it. Why are we putting up with this?”

Carlson is correct. If an illegal alien votes in an election, that nullifies a legal vote. The same is true if illegal aliens are suddenly given mass amnesty and instantly receive the right to vote. This is not about race; this is, as I said, about the Democrat party using illegal means to ensure that legal Americans who disagree with their political agenda lose their voice in elections.

In the past, what Carlson said would not have been of any concern to the ADL. There is nothing in Carlson’s words that implicates anti-Semitism. However, that didn’t stop Greenblatt from demanding – just as the Democrat party wishes – that Carlson be silenced, something he does by conflating Tucker’s accurate words about illegal immigration with the words and deeds of a small fringe of open anti-Semites:

Tucker Carlson has a history of sanitizing stereotypes and of spreading this kind of poison, but what he did on Thursday night really was indeed, as you put it, a new low. The great replacement theory, as it is known, is this toxic idea that there are a cabal of Jews plotting to overrun the country with immigrants, Muslims, Black people and commit what they call “white genocide.” It is literally a staple of white supremacist and extremist ideology. And so, when Tucker Carlson introduces it to his 4.5 million viewers, he’s serving as a gateway to one of the most damaging and dangerous conspiracy theories out there.

Inevitably, of course, Greenblatt ended up with a claim that Carlson is somehow responsible for Nancy Pelosi’s failure to take steps to protect the Capitol when she learned that a small group of provocateurs had been planning for months to use Trump’s rally as a reason to storm the Capitol:

First and foremost, Tucker has got to go. Again, it is a risk not just to the corporation. It is a risk to our society to be promoting these anti-Semitic and racist myths that literally were used by people on January 6th to try to not just interfere with the election but to murder lawmakers. I think we’ve really crossed a new threshold when a major news network dismisses this or pretends like it isn’t important. This has deadly significance. So number one, Carlson needs to go, and they need to look at their entire primetime lineup and ask does this work. At the end of the day, let’s acknowledge, Fox isn’t alone in this. They have advertisers. They have affiliates. There are cable companies who carry their signal. If Fox won’t act, it may be time for the advertisers to act. It may be time for again the affiliates and the cable companies to act to finally once and for all say that America is simply put no place for hate.

Did you catch the lies there? Nobody was trying to murder lawmakers and only one person was armed. Nor was anybody trying to interfere in an election. They simply wanted an accounting.

Greenblatt is a sleazy Democrat party operative who’s using a venerable organization as a Trojan horse to smear Tucker Carlson, an honest broker about what Democrats are doing to America. At least, though, it shows that Carlson is over the target when he attacks the administration’s lawless conduct.

