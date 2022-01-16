Kamala Harris is now officially a joke

There is no way to recover national political standing once a politician becomes a popular butt of humor, a punchline in a degrading joke. Ask Dan Quayle, who has disappeared from the scene so completely that nobody has even gotten him on the record about the vice presidency of Kamala Harris. My guess is that he is enjoying bitter laughter.

Last Thursday’s interview with Craig Melvin of Democrat-friendly NBC sealed her fate. The Zen koan-like statement, "It is time for us to do what we have been doing. And that time is every day," closes the case, a brilliantly meaningless platitude that seems to demand meditation, as if there must be some enlightenment lurking in the vast mental emptiness.

But of course, there isn’t. More and more people are reluctantly coming to the conclusion that the woman who is a heartbeat away from the presidency, whose incumbent is elderly and afflicted by dementia, is a dummy. I resisted that conclusion in part because, after all, she was elected California’s attorney general and senator and she is the daughter of two professors, but mostly out of fear for our nation. But as her ex-staffers multiply in number, reports are proliferating of those who know her up close privately saying that, yeah, she is that stupid.

The sole plausible explanation for her rise is disgraceful. When she was younger and prettier, she had a sexual relationship with a powerful married man decades older than she, and thanks to his influence in a corrupt one-party state whose media would never question a Democrat politician on the rise, she had high political office handed to her, ratified by voters dutifully accepting party dictates.

This, too, is utterly mockable, and now that the dam is breaking, will be mentioned more often as she becomes an embarrassment to the party.

In the wake of the Melvin interview, the Washington Free Beacon has put together a video resembling the old Saturday Night Live segments of “deep thoughts” with genuine Kamala quotes of notable vacuity:

And, it is far from the sole example of Kamala spouting nonsense:

The following report, if true, is mind-bogglingly dumb. From the UK Daily Mail:

Vice President Kamala is stepping up her media presence through pre-arranged TV interviews, with plans to win chits with elected Democrats through campaign appearances leading up to the 2022 elections following staff turnover. (snip) Harris is 'mulling' a higher media presence, the Washington Post reported. The former senator, who did not complete her single term after Biden selected her, is also planning an active campaign schedule.

I confess that I have engaged in speculation over the fantasy thst the Democrats will find a way to dump first Kamala, and then Biden as way of escaping responsibility for foisting these two disastrously stupid and inept politicians on us -- with the active connivance of the media who assured us it was totally normal for a presidential candidate to hide in his basement and draw double digit crowds on the few occasions he ventured out for campaign events.

But Mark Wauck throws the cold water of reality on those hazy speculations, using his pet nicknames for our leadership duo:

Zhou isn’t about to go anywhere, and even if he were inclined to, Dr. Jill wouldn’t let him. Nor is Kama Sutra going anywhere. Further, if Kama Sutra could be pushed out, that would leave a 50-50 Senate—and zero incentive for the GOP to confirm another Veep. If McConnell stiffed Obama on the Garland SCOTUS nomination, he could stiff anyone he wants on a new Veep.

My only response is, I confess, a bit far-fetched, though considering the circumstance, perhaps not unthinkable. If, somehow, Kamala were forced out of office (via a scandal?) and no successor confirmed, that would leave Nancy Pelosi in the line of succession if Joe Biden were unable to continue in office. At least until the next Congress is seated.

Would that scare McConnell and the Republicans into accepting, say, Hillary Clinton as VP?

Of course, the scare could work two ways. If there were a stalemate over confirming a replacement VP that lasted through early 2023, the Republicans’ choice of speaker could be Donald Trump, since there is no requirement that the Speaker even be a member of the House of Representatives.

I think the scenario of forcing out either Biden or Harris is unlikely. We are truly screwed with them at the top of the executive branch. I only hope that disaster does not strike before they and the Democrats are held responsible at the polls for this worst presidential administration in history.

Graphic credit: YouTube screengrab