The Biden administration’s bizarre response to the Texas hostage crisis

On Saturday afternoon, a man claiming to be the brother of the Pakistani terrorist Aafia Siddiqui (aka “Lady al Qaeda”) stormed a synagogue in Colleyville, Texas, in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, and took four people hostage. The resulting standoff lasted for several hours before all four hostages escaped or were freed and the hostage-taker killed. During the event, the Biden administration once again showed itself to be completely tone-deaf, issuing a bizarre, clinical tweet that didn’t even mention that the entire event revolved around al Qaeda-related genocidal antisemitism.

Congregation Beth Israel was almost empty on Saturday because it was live-streaming its Sabbath services. Because of that live-streaming, everyone heard an Islamist enter the synagogue shortly after 10:00 a.m. and take hostage the four people who were there, including the rabbi. He insisted that the government release Siddiqui, a fanatic al Qaeda supporter who was imprisoned in Texas for 86 years after she shot at U.S. service members and was found to have actively plotted mass-casualty al Qaeda attacks.

In the early evening, one hostage was released. Then, shortly before 10 p.m., the 12-hour-long nightmare ended with a frightening denouement. Cameras caught two of the hostages racing out of the building as the terrorist followed them out, aiming his gun at them before he retreated into the building. Soon after, a SWAT team stormed the building, killing the Islamist and freeing the remaining hostage:

Hostages leaving #Colleyville synagogue after the 12 hour standoff pic.twitter.com/Ma2Wf90VR8 — Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) January 16, 2022

All’s well that ends well.

Image: The gunman after two hostages escaped. Twitter screen grab.

Except that it didn’t end so well for the Biden administration, which will long be remembered for the bizarre tweet that Jen Psaki issued on behalf of the White House. Keep in mind that this was both an Islamic terrorist attack and a targeted anti-Semitic attack: A Muslim man deliberately attacked a synagogue to force the release of an al Qaeda terrorist and announced his willingness to kill his Jewish hostages. Every single news story led with the fact that what was taking place happened in a synagogue and involved an al Qaeda activist or sympathizer.

So, what did Psaki tweet? This:

.@POTUS has been briefed about the developing hostage situation in the Dallas area. He will continue to receive updates from his senior team as the situation develops. Senior members of the national security team are also in touch with federal law enforcement leadership. — Jen Psaki (@PressSec) January 15, 2022

What an amazing statement, and I don’t mean that in a good way. Psaki makes no mention of the synagogue at the heart of the crisis. She doesn’t mention Islam, terrorism, al Qaeda, or anti-Semitism. To her, it’s just a “developing hostage situation in the Dallas area.” Nor is there any hint of compassion or concern for the people trapped with an armed madman purportedly carrying a backpack filled with explosives.

People noticed:

Any other details about where this is occurring, Jen? — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 15, 2022

So.. he's only been briefed but doesn't declare his support for the Jewish community nor does he condemn this attack on religious freedom? Shaking my head, that's just downright sad. — Peter | Amsterdam Commodities (@AMSOilTrader) January 15, 2022

The people in the White House are sociopaths because they utterly lack compassion. Everything is a political calculation and, in this case, there was no political benefit for them to criticize Islam or show compassion for Jews. After all, doing so might have alienated The Squad, the members of which make no secret of their warm feelings for all of Islam (whether the kind that plays well with others or the kind that plays with bombs) or of their hatred for Israel and Jews.

As an aside, I’ve been wondering why the terrorist chose that particular synagogue. We may find out that he lived near it or passed by it regularly. I can’t help but think, though, that he might have picked it because it was a Reform synagogue. He may have assumed that, even in Texas, a state renowned for its gun ownership, he was less likely to face armed parishioners in a more liberal religious environment than he would at a more conservative venue.

This is all speculation on my part because is no information available about this synagogue’s security measures. Nowadays, though, it’s probably the wise parish, no matter the faith, that has armed people in place, whether paid guards or volunteers licensed to carry.