Illegal drugs are good, but legal drugs are bad?

Has it dawned on anyone besides me that many of the people who advocate for legalization of marijuana and even harder drugs such as heroin are the same people who are aghast at the idea of free access to ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine?

Why is that? Legalizing marijuana, heroin, and cocaine opens up new vistas of revenue for start-up drug manufacturing and distribution businesses, and for new state taxes. Ivermectin and HCQ benefit very few except COVID sufferers. But they do have the potential of diminishing the highly lucrative vaccine market.

The negative propaganda and absolute degradation of these potential COVID treatments are pervasive in the media. It seems like a coordinated strategic attack. HCQ is “fish tank cleaner” and ivermectin is “horse de-wormer”.

Doctors and hospitals are so spooked by the fear of retribution that there have been incidents where they wouldn’t administer ivermectin to dying COVID patients on ventilators as a last resort, even with a willing family and a court order.

A year ago, I asked my physician if he would prescribe hydroxychloroquine if I contracted COVID. He was appalled. He berated me for even suggesting such a horrible option. “It’s a dangerous drug with serious side effects”, he bellowed.

I kept my mouth shut, but I had done enough research to realize he didn’t know what he was talking about. It is one of the safest and most widely-used drugs on the planet with over 60 years of successful experience. Ivermectin is equally safe, and is known for its anti-viral properties.

Of course, I have to add the required disclaimer that I am not a physician and cannot legitimately offer medical advice, blah, blah, blah. Many physicians should not be giving medical advice, either, it seems to me.

I was able to legally obtain prescriptions for a large supply of ivermectin and HCQ for myself and my wife to be used in case COVID strikes us. I got them through one of many on-line physicians who provide prescriptions for these and other drugs, such as Tadalafil (generic Cialis) and other erectile dysfunction medications. It was almost as easy as setting up a new Amazon account and ordering vitamins.

So why shouldn’t I be able to write my own prescriptions? I am responsible and cautious. I do all the research on effectiveness, proper dosages, interactions, and potential side effects before I take any medication. On the other hand, many people and organizations are advocating that unsafe, unbeneficial drugs be given to irresponsible addicts. Which makes more sense?

The concept of “legalization of all drugs” only considers allowing access to illegal recreational drugs, not prescription drugs. But why not? Prescription drugs are approved by the FDA because they provide a clinical health benefit and are relatively safe and effective.

Illegal recreational drugs are dangerous, destructive, and most are highly addictive. If you can justify legalization for these, how do you justify preventing free access to safe and effective prescription drugs like ivermectin and HCQ?

