NYC Mayor Adams takes a big step to cheapening American citizenship

On January 1, New York City’s new mayor, Eric Adams, was unsure about whether it was a good idea to sign off on a bill the NYC council passed in December allowing green card holders the right to vote in local elections. A week passed, though, and Adams’ doubts diminished so much that he’s now on board with the plan. Not only will the new policy delete the value of citizenship in New York City, but it’s an almost inevitable step towards massive federal election fraud, with non-citizens (800,000 in NYC alone) affecting those elections.

The New York City council passed the “Our City, Our Vote” measure in December. It was such a radical thing to do that lots of people, including constitutional experts and even former mayor Bill de Blasio himself, expressed concern. Under the bill, around 800,000 green card holders and recipients of deferred action, will get to vote in municipal elections.

The premise is that, because these people live in the city, they should have a say in how it’s run. But of course, one can say that about anybody living both legally or illegally anywhere, whether a city, state, or country. And indeed, the identical argument applies to letting such people vote for the president because his acts affect them. Heck, some people have argued that everyone in the world should have a say in American presidential elections because America is so powerful that, when it sneezes, everyone on earth grabs for a tissue.

Arguing this principle, of course, renders citizenship meaningless. If citizenship is just a matter of who pays sales taxes, then people passing through town on a weekend have suddenly earned a say in local politics. And every tourist in America, at the very least, should get the vote.

Image: Eric Adams by Billie Grace Ward. Public domain.

Citizenship is about more than money and proximity to the polling booth. Instead, citizenship means someone raised to have an affinity for the country and her institutions and, one hopes, to respect the country and want her to continue in good health. This is an incredibly valuable concept, which is tied to a special right and privilege. Leftists, of course, hate that fact.

However, the bigger, more immediate problem is that allowing non-citizens to vote paves the way to election fraud. Does anyone seriously believe that, if a green card holder shows up at his local voting place in November 2024, there isn’t an extremely good chance that he will receive, not the limited municipal election ballot but, instead, the full municipal, state, and federal election ballot? After all, the election fraud battle is pretty much over once these non-citizens have the right to walk through the door and are handed a ballot.

As for Adams, why did he cave? Well, he wasn’t clear about that:

“I believe that New Yorkers should have a say in their government, which is why I have and will continue to support this important legislation,” Adams said in a statement Saturday. “While I initially had some concerns about one aspect of the bill, I had a productive dialogue with my colleagues in government that put those concerns at ease. I believe allowing the legislation to be enacted is by far the best choice, and look forward to bringing millions more into the democratic process,” the Democrat continued.

So far, between his support for a Manhattan District Attorney who vows not to follow the law, his appointing his brother to a $250,000 a year job as the Deputy NYPD Commissioner, and his support for letting practically anyone living in New York City vote, Eric Adams is proving to be just another Bill de Blasio. As always, my sympathy goes to those who voted against him. As for the rest of New Yorkers, the ones who affirmatively voted for Adams or those who couldn’t be bothered to vote at all, they deserve what’s coming their way.