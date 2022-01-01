Report: Joy Reid to lose her MSNBC show

Be still my heart! THE most obnoxious personality in cable news is about to lose her show, if a report from a veteran media reporter turns out to be correct. Yes, that would be Joy Reid, the radical leftist with a weeknight show on the Comcast-owned cable news network MSNBC.

Jon Nicosia, formerly of Mediaite and the Washington Examiner, tweeted yesterday:

Source @ Comcast: "Joy Reid will lose her 7p show in the next round of reshuffling at MSNBC." - "She does not have a show come mid Spring" - The "decision has been made, the only thing left is messaging on the move, which will be ratings" - 1/ — Jon Nicosia (@NewsPolitics) January 6, 2022

As was the case with Chris Cuomo at CNN, Reid has allies at Comcast, however, she is now viewed as "unmanageable" by many. Also, similar to Cuomo, it appears those allies have found out she has been "less than truthful about past incidents" 2/ (more to come). — Jon Nicosia (@NewsPolitics) January 6, 2022

Also, like Cuomo at CNN. Watch for MSNBC/Comcast to defend her right until the announcement. — Jon Nicosia (@NewsPolitics) January 6, 2022

Given the racial spoils system that prevails on the left, if MSNBC were to drop her, they almost certainly would have to find a Black female to replace her, either directly or somewhere else on their broadcast schedule. Those beans gotta be counted.

Of course, this is not confirmed and could even be a warning shot to Reid to clean up her act and stop so blatantly lying.

Is Reid out?

MSNBC screengrab