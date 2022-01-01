« Mass Formation may explain America’s crazed COVID reaction | Does NASCAR have a death wish? »
January 7, 2022

Report: Joy Reid to lose her MSNBC show

By Thomas Lifson

Be still my heart! THE most obnoxious personality in cable news is about to lose her show, if a report from a veteran media reporter turns out to be correct. Yes, that would be Joy Reid, the radical leftist with a weeknight show on the Comcast-owned cable news network MSNBC.

Jon Nicosia, formerly of Mediaite and the Washington Examiner, tweeted yesterday:

 

 

 

Given the racial spoils system that prevails on the left, if MSNBC were to drop her, they almost certainly would have to find a Black female to replace her, either directly or somewhere else on their broadcast schedule. Those beans gotta be counted.

Of course, this is not confirmed and could even be a warning shot to Reid to clean up her act and stop so blatantly lying.

Is Reid out?

MSNBC screengrab

